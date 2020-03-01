Cork leagues: Ballincollig keep winning record intact

Ballincollig made it three wins from three in the Rochestown Park Hotel Division 1 Football League as they overcame Mallow by 1-17 to 0-15 on Sunday.

Evan Cooke’s goal was crucial for Ballincollig.

While Mallow led with 10 minutes remaining, a black card left them at a numerical disadvantage and Ballincollig took over, with sub Evan Cooke’s goal in the 55th minute sending them ahead.

Kevin Browne got three points for the winners, while subs Dara Dorgan and Steve Wills also made important contributions in the closing stages.

St Michael’s are in second place, four points behind Ballincollig, after a 2-12 to 0-11 win away to Clonakilty.

Tadhg Deasy scored 1-5 for St Michael’s, who led by 1-7 to 0-4 at half time, while Eric Hegarty got 1-2 and Eoghan Buckley, Tom Linehan, and Eoin O’Donovan were on target also. Seán McEvoy kicked four points for Clon, with Dara Ó Sé getting four.

At Neenan Park in Togher, home side St Finbarr’s got their first win, overcoming O’Donovan Rossa on a 2-13 to 2-10 scoreline.

The Barr’s led by 0-8 to 0-3 at half time, and had second-half goals from Colm Keane and Cian Walsh, though their opponents stayed in the game as Kevin Davis and David Shannon also found the net. Steven Sherlock kicked five points for the Barr’s while Daire O’Sullivan and Colm Barrett had two each.

Elsewhere, Castlehaven had a 1-12 to 0-13 win away to Cill na Martra, with their goal coming from a Conor O’Driscoll penalty.

Éire Óg sit top of Division 2 after a second victory, beating Clyda Rovers by 0-12 to 1-6 with Kevin Hallissey starring.

In the other games, Ilen Rovers beat Carrigaline 2-14 to 2-12, Fermoy had a 2-8 to 1-7 win over Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh, and Newmarket were 1-11 to 0-6 winners over Valley Rovers.

Division 3 has Nemo Rangers’ second team at its summit after an 0-11 to 1-4 win against Rockchapel. There were also wins for Glanworth, Knocknagree, and Aghada.

Dromtarriffe, Na Piarsaigh, and Mayfield were victorious in Division 4 while Ballinora and Grenagh triumphed in Division 5, and Millstreet drew with St Nicholas.

There was one RedFM Senior Hurling League game, with Erin’s Own joining Sarsfields at the top of the table as they beat Ballymartle 1-11 to 0-12. Kieran Murphy scored seven points for the Glounthaune side with Maurice O’Carroll getting 1-2, while James O’Flynn and Sam Guilfoyle were on the scoresheet too.