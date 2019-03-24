Cork league wrap: In-form Newtownshandrum join front-runners

Newtownshandrum, Ballyhea and Midleton have joined Na Piarsaigh in a four-way tie atop the Red FM Division 1 Hurling League.

Ballinhassig lost to an in-form Newtownshandrum with Conor Twomey and Johnny Geary contributing 0-5 apiece of the winners’ total. Jack Twomey, Jerry Lane and Donagh Stack were also amongst the scorers in Newtownshandrum’s third consecutive victory.

Midleton and Sarsfields played out a 1-14 to 0-17 draw and that result was enough to earn the Magpies a share of the division’s lead. Garan Manley netted the game’s solitary goal with Sean O’Meara (0-4), Cormac Walsh and Cormac Beausang (0-3 each) representing Midleton’s chief scorers.

Ballyhea defeated Bishopstown 2-15 to 0-14, a third win in as many outings for the Avondhu side, to keep pace with the front-runners.

Elsewhere in Division 1, Ballymartle, St Finbarr’s and Bride Rovers each recorded victories while Killeagh and Kanturk served up an entertaining game won by the Imokilly club.

Eoghan Kiniry scored 0-7 in Killeagh’s 0-16 to 0-10 victory, a game in which Andrew Leahy, Phillip O’Neill, Brian Collins, Ryan McCarthy and Matthew Murphy also featured on the scoresheet. Lorcán McLoughlin (0-5), Ian Walsh (0-3) and Lorcan O’Neill (0-2) were on target for Kanturk.

Cloyne inflicted a first Red FM Division 2 Hurling League defeat of the season on Castleyons with a 2-15 to 1-14 triumph. The winners moved into the top half of the table thanks to goals in either half from Colm O’Sullivan and former Cork star Diarmuid O’Sullivan. Paudie O’Sullivan provided the bulk of Cloyne’s scores (0-7).

Mallow remain top of Division 2 thanks to a 1-16 to 0-15 win away to Carrigtwohill with Kilworth and Bandon also registering impressive weekend victories.

There was one fixture completed in the Rochestown Park Hotel Division 1 Football League with Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh’s search for a first victory thwarted by a visiting Kiskeam. The Ballingeary club are finding the going tough in the top tier and lost for the fifth time despite Diarmuid MacThomais (0-6), Ben Searten and Aindreais Ó Coinceannáin scoring in a 0-16 to 0-13 defeat.