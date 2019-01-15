Cork ladies football team to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first time

History will be made next month when Cork play Tipperary in the Ladies National Football League at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It is the first time that Cork have ever played a game at the famous Leeside stadium.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s Munster champions host the Premier county on Saturday, February 23rd (5pm) with the tie followed by Cork’s Allianz League Division Two clash with Meath at 7pm.

On Saturday, March 16, the Cork Ladies play Donegal in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final. That game will throw-in at 12pm, and precedes the men’s fixture between the same counties at 2pm.

This ground-breaking announcement follows hot on the heels of confirmation that Lidl NFL Division 1 and TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin will also play two ‘double-headers’ at Croke Park on February 2 and February 23, against Donegal and Mayo respectively.

Cork, 11-time Lidl NFL Division 1 champions, being their campaign against Galway on Saturday, February 2.

Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy said:

We are delighted to have the opportunity to host these double-headers in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and hope that the people of Cork show up in numbers to support both our women's and men's football teams on these two very special occasions.

Helen O’Rourke, CEO of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association described the announcement as “fantastic news for the Cork Ladies Footballers, who have won numerous honours in recent years. On behalf of the LGFA, I would like to thank Cork GAA for their hard work in ensuring that their Ladies Footballers have such a fabulous venue in which to display their talents.”

Meanwhile Munster GAA chiefs yesterday confirmed that Ladies Football matches will curtain-raisers for the Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Cork will host Kerry in a provincial championship game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 1st.

Saturday May 11th: Munster SFC quarter-final: Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 7pm ; TG4 Munster IFC R1: Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 5pm; Munster SFC quarter-final: Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, 7pm; TG4 Munster Ladies SFC R1: Kerry v Waterford, Cusack Park, 5pm.

Saturday June 1st: Munster SFC semi-final: Cork v Tipperary .Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm; TG4 Munster Ladies SFC R3: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm; Munster SFC semi-final: Kerry v Clare/Waterford, Cusack Park or Fraher Field, 7pm; TG4 Munster Ladies IFC R3: Clare v Limerick Cusack Park or Fraher Field, 5pm.