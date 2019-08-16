News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork keeper Chris Kelly hit with 12-month ban

Cork keeper Chris Kelly hit with 12-month ban
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Friday, August 16, 2019 - 03:39 PM

The Competitions Comtrol Committee (CCC) of Cork GAA has handed down a 12-month suspension to Cork football goalkeeper Chris Kelly arising out of an incident in a club game in Mallow in June.

Kelly's Éire Óg club has confirmed it is appealing the decision to the Munster Council.

Kelly's ban takes immediate effect, and its severity arises from the fact that he was a spectator at the game, and was not involved in a playing capacity against Mallow in at Division 2 FL game last June

Kelly did not tog on the evening of June 9 when Éire Óg travelled to Mallow to play the home side but became involved when a sideline altercation towards the end of the game spilled outside the pitch perimeter.

A Mallow supporter suffered facial injuries in the fracas.

Following an investigation and hearing, Cork GAA's Competitions Control committee proposed a 12-month ban on Kelly, who was a member of the extended Cork senior football panel this summer. He was also between the sticks for the county’s Munster JFC final defeat to Kerry in late June.

Eire Og has now lodged an appeal with the Munster Council against the Cork sanction.

Kelly will miss the club’s Cork Premier IFC fourth-round game against Newmarket Saturday night.

Dalo's All-Ireland Preview Podcast: Tale of the unexpected but familiar final

READ MORE

Hurling's Super 11s moving to New York

More on this topic

Cork IHC: Ward and Moylan help drive Douglas past ‘HassigCork IHC: Ward and Moylan help drive Douglas past ‘Hassig

Kevin O’Donovan: Club clash with Cork’s All-Ireland finals unavoidableKevin O’Donovan: Club clash with Cork’s All-Ireland finals unavoidable

Cork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan urges Cork patienceCork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan urges Cork patience

Kieran Kingston 'would be the best appointment' for Cork says U20 boss RingKieran Kingston 'would be the best appointment' for Cork says U20 boss Ring

CorkSuspensionGAATOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

Zinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real MadridZinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real Madrid

Eoin Morgan to take time to decide whether to continue as England skipperEoin Morgan to take time to decide whether to continue as England skipper

Frank Lampard ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse aimed at Tammy AbrahamFrank Lampard ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse aimed at Tammy Abraham

Team selection not linked to contract situations – PochettinoTeam selection not linked to contract situations – Pochettino


Lifestyle

A leading researcher challenges the belief that all men have higher sex drives than women. Many feel under pressure to initiate intimacy and would prefer greater equality in bed, she tells Marjorie Brennan.Not tonight: Why men are not always in the mood for sex

The label’s creative director, Palesa Mokubung, is from South Africa.Everything you need to know about Mantsho, the first African brand to collaborate with H&M

The Danish government is yet to officially comment.Trump reportedly ‘wants to buy’ Greenland – 5 reasons it’s a totally amazing tourist destination

Here are the best ways to get young children to eat veg and advises on the correct portion sizes for toddlers.Ask an Expert: How can I ensure my toddler gets enough nutrients if he doesn’t like vegetables?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »