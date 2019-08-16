Cork keeper Chris Kelly hit with 12-month ban

The Competitions Comtrol Committee (CCC) of Cork GAA has handed down a 12-month suspension to Cork football goalkeeper Chris Kelly arising out of an incident in a club game in Mallow in June.

Kelly's Éire Óg club has confirmed it is appealing the decision to the Munster Council.

Kelly's ban takes immediate effect, and its severity arises from the fact that he was a spectator at the game, and was not involved in a playing capacity against Mallow in at Division 2 FL game last June

Kelly did not tog on the evening of June 9 when Éire Óg travelled to Mallow to play the home side but became involved when a sideline altercation towards the end of the game spilled outside the pitch perimeter.

A Mallow supporter suffered facial injuries in the fracas.

Following an investigation and hearing, Cork GAA's Competitions Control committee proposed a 12-month ban on Kelly, who was a member of the extended Cork senior football panel this summer. He was also between the sticks for the county’s Munster JFC final defeat to Kerry in late June.

Eire Og has now lodged an appeal with the Munster Council against the Cork sanction.

Kelly will miss the club’s Cork Premier IFC fourth-round game against Newmarket Saturday night.

