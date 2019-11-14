News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork intermediate champs Éire Óg poke Templenoe ahead of Munster semi-final

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 04:09 PM

Cork intermediate football champions Éire Óg have poked Templenoe on social media ahead of the pair’s Munster IFC semi-final on Sunday.

Rallying supporters to attend the game in Ovens, a message from the club’s Twitter account read: “The Kerry lads reckon that ‘Templenoe will cruise to the All-Ireland.’ Be there early on Sunday to show them that there are GREAT footballers in mid cork. Let’s give them a good Cork welcome!”

The tweet was later deleted.

Featuring the Spillanes, Adrian and Killian, Gavin Crowley, and Tadhg Morley, Templenoe are heavily fancied to win through to the December 1 final despite the presence of current Cork panelist Ronan O’Toole, former Cork star Daniel Goulding, and a host of county under-age talent in the Ovens’ team, as well as Goulding’s fellow 2010 All-Ireland SFC winner Ciarán Sheehan on the bench.

All-Ireland junior champions three years ago, Templenoe saw off Waterford winners St Saviours in last weekend’s quarter-final by 12 points.

