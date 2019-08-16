Cork IHC: Ward and Moylan help drive Douglas past ‘Hassig

Douglas 2-17 - 1-14 Ballinhassig

Victory for Douglas in round 2 of the Cork IHC at Ovens last night. Ahead by three points at the interval, a second-half goal from James Moylan set them on their way.

Ballinhassig made the early running to be ahead 0-5 to 0-2 after 10 minutes, but Douglas hit back through two Eoin Dolan frees to cut the margin to one.

Then Ballinhassig struck for the opening goal when Eanna Heffernan doubled a superb effort to the net after Aaron O’Mahony picked him out.

Douglas, who next play Dripsey, received a huge boost when Aaron Ward notched their goal after goalkeeper Aaron O’Leary had initially saved. They went on to lead by two points, and by the short whistle they were three clear, 1-9 to 1-6.

Moylan gave them the perfect restart when he kept Dylan Murphy’s long delivery in play before smashing to the net.

That was the impetus for them to push on.

They were 2-13 to 1-9 in front before Ballinhassig mounted a rally.

A run of points — four from free-taker Donncha Donovan brought them back to three points. They also needed a point-blank save from O’Leary to keep them in the hunt.

They required a goal but found the Douglas defence hard to break down.

Points from Ward (2) and Cian Baldwin sealed the win.

Scorers for Douglas: A Ward (1-4), E Dolan (0-5 frees), J Moylan (1-0), C O’Donovan (frees), D Murphy and C Baldwin (0-2 each), M Dolan and S Donegan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballinhassig: D O’Donovan (0-6, 0-5 frees), E Heffernan (1-2), D O’Sullivan and B Lombard (0-2 each), D Brennan (free) and R Lombard (0-1 each).

Douglas: A Cullinane; S O’Donoghue (Capt), B Collins, D Sheehan; S Donegan, C O’Donovan, D Murphy; C Baldwin, R Howell; L Dineen, M Dolan, E Dolan; A Ward, J Moylan, B O’Connor.

Subs: B O’Neill for R Howell (26 inj), J Collins for S Donegan (38 inj), A O’Connell for B O’Connor (47), D Hanrahan for L Dineen (52).

Ballinhassig: A O’Leary; J O’Loughlin, M O’Mahony, J Grainger; J Holland, D Donovan, B O’Sullivan; D Brennan, K Maguire; G Sheehan, D O’Sullivan, P Lombard; A O’Mahony, B Lombard (Capt), E Heffernan.

Subs: M Desmond for J Holland (21), R Lombard for K Maguire (26), C Cullinane for G Sheehan, K Maguire for D Brennan (both half-time), J Holland for J O’Loughlin (36 inj).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).

