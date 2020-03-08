News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork Hurling Leagues: Rampant Blackrock overpower Douglas

By Denis Hurley
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 09:16 PM

Alan Connolly scored 2-9 as Blackrock recorded an impressive 3-19 to 0-13 win away to city rivals Douglas in the Division 1 of the RedFM Hurling League on Sunday.

Alan Connolly scored 2-9 for Blackrock
Goals from Connolly and John O’Sullivan helped the Rockies to a 2-7 to 0-11 half-time lead despite playing against the wind, with Kevin O’Keeffe chipping in with two points. In the second period they eased clear as Connolly, O’Keeffe and Michael O’Halloran were on target before Connolly scored his second goal.

Sarsfields remain top of the table after they picked up a third win from three games, seeing off Newtownshandrum by 1-20 to 0-14.

Seán Carey’s frees were important as Kanturk beat Glen Rovers by 0-20 to 1-13, while there were two draws. Dan Dooley was on song for Bride Rovers, scoring two of their 12 points against Na Piarsaigh’s 1-9.

Conor Barry added four, three from dead balls, while Shane Forde netted the Piarsaigh gaol and Keith Buckley and Kelvin Forde each scored two points.

Newcestown and Charleville scored 1-14 against each other, with Cian Healy scoring six points for the West Cork side, with Colm Dinneen notching the goal.

Ballymartle were 2-8 to 1-8 winners over Bishopstown, with Sean O’Mahony scoring 1-4 and Shane Cummins getting the other goal.

In Division 2, Carrigtwohill were 0-16 to 0-13 winners at home to Fr O’Neills while Cloyne took the points away to Valley Rovers, 2-13 to 0-18 the score.

Courcey Rovers and Castlelyons drew, 1-16 to 0-19, and Kilworth were 2-14 to 2-10 victors away to Ballyhea.

Ballincollig stay top of Division 3 after their 0-21 to 1-12 win away to neighbours Inniscarra, while Blackrock had goals from Robbie Cotter and Colin O’Leary as they beat Milford by 2-20 to 1-18.

Éire Óg saw off Argideen Rangers in Division 4 while Cloughduv beat Meelin and Sarsfields overcame Kilbrittain. In Division 5, Castlemartyr and St Finbarr’s were successful.

