Cork Hurling League: Mallow stay top of second tier

Mallow remain top of Division 2 of the RedFM Cork Hurling League as they made it seven wins from nine games with a 1-19 to 0-16 victory at home to Fermoy today.

The home side had a great start as Jack O’Hanlon’s opening point was followed by a Stephen O’Callaghan goal and they retained a firm grip with Seán Hayes, Danny Buckley and Pa Herlihy all on target as they established a 1-13 to 0-4 half-time lead.

While Fermoy did reduce the gap in the second half, the lead was never less than six points and Mallow now stand on 37 points from nine games (teams awarded four points for a win and one for fulfilling a

fixture).

Kilworth are into sold possession of second place, three points behind Mallow with a game in hand, having beaten Castlelyons by 1-14 to 0-11 on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Carrigtwohill moved alongside Charleville into a share of third place thanks to a 0-17 to 1-13 triumph at home to Carrigaline. Bandon were 2-18 to 0-18 winners at home to Cloyne in the other game, a result which leaves the Lilywhites in ninth place.

In Division 3, bottom side Meelin got their first win, 1-22 to 0-19 victors at home to Dungourney while Milford came away from their visit to Tracton with a 4-16 to 1-15 victory.

While there were no Division 1 games at the weekend, on Thursday night Blackrock overcame second-placed St Finbarr’s by 3-25 to 1-16, a result which leaves the Rockies in seventh place. John O’Sullivan scored two of the Blackrock goals, with Ciarán Cormack getting the other.

Killeagh had a 2-17 to 0-18 win over Erin’s Own, with Shane Smiddy and Gary Leahy getting the goals as they leapfrogged the Glounthaune side to move up to 12th.