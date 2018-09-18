Home»Sport

Cork hurlers to face Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Tuesday, September 18, 2018
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Cork will open the defence of their Munster senior hurling crown against Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the weekend of May 12 next year.

As they aim to claim a third consecutive provincial title, the Rebels entertain Tipperary having played out a thrilling draw against them in Thurles this summer.

Cork travel to the Gaelic Grounds the following week where they face All-Ireland champions Limerick, who will be opening their Munster campaign with that home fixture.

The break weekend for counties is incorporated into the schedule although Tipperary will fight to ensure their game against Clare in Ennis takes place on June 2 and not May 26 as will Waterford with their clash against Limerick.

Except for Galway, no team playing three weeks in a row won in either Leinster or Munster this year but that is likely what faces Clare and Limerick if Tipperary and Waterford play their games on June 2 and not May 26.

Waterford will likely utilise Thurles for their “home” games against Limerick and Clare as Walsh Park is expected to be undergoing reconstruction at the time.

    2019 Munster SHC fixtures

  • Round 1, weekend of May 12: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Clare;

  • Round 2, weekend of May 19: Limerick v Cork, Tipperary v Waterford;

  • Round 3, weekend of May 26 or June 2: Clare v Tipperary, Waterford v Limerick;

  • Round 4, weekend of June 9: Cork v Waterford, Limerick v Clare;

  • Round 5, weekend of June 16: Clare v Cork, Tipperary v Limerick.


