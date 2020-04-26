News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork hurlers surpass €50k target in Marymount Hospice fundraiser

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 06:08 PM

The Cork senior hurlers have surpassed their €50,000 target with their 42-hour solo run in aid of Marymount Hospice.

As the initiative continued until midnight tonight, almost €60,000 had been raised by early this evening with over 1,000 people making contributions.

Beginning at 6am on Saturday, members of the extended 2020 Cork senior hurling panel and management have each spent one hour soloing in their back garden or within the social distancing limit of two kilometres from their place of residence.

Organised by Erins Own’s Robbie O’Flynn, the idea was to help make up some of the estimated €1.5m shortfall the Bishopstown hospice will experience as a result of fundraising cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Covid-19 restrictions are affecting Marymount’s scheduled fundraising activities so this is a great opportunity to use our time, energy and skills to make a difference to people’s lives,” O’Flynn said.

Goalkeeping coach and GAA writer Christy O’Connor was among those to post a video online completing his hour of soloing for the cause.

Those making donations are automatically placed in a draw to win Cork jerseys. Donations can be made on GoFundMe, or by contacting Marymount Hospice’s fundraising team at 021 4501201 or emailing fundraising@marymount.ie

Meanwhile, Dublin footballer Dean Rock and four other staff members in Stewart’s Care will run 150km on the Stewart’s campus in Palmerstown this Friday to raise funds for the facility.

Each runner must run 30km and the run can only be made from sunrise to sunset.

With over €20,000 raised so far, donations will be used to provide communications equipment to enable service users and their families to stay connected during the current crisis.

Donations can also be made on their Gofundme page.

