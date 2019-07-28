Cork hold off Monaghan comeback as quest for minor title remains on course

Cork 3-19 - 2-10 Monaghan

Cork’s quest for a first All-Ireland minor title since 2000 remains on course after they held off a good comeback by Monaghan in an exciting clash at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Goals from Conor Corbett and Michael O’Neill in the opening half helped them lead by 2-8 to 0-8 at the break.

Cork have beaten Monaghan in the @ElectricIreland All-Ireland MFC Quarter Final. Watch the Full-Time highlights here on GAANOW pic.twitter.com/oprNeyIS2W — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 28, 2019

But Monaghan did not give up and two penalties in the second-half by Liam McDonald brought them right back into contention but Cork held firm to the end thanks to a late goal from Patrick Campbell.

There was little between the sides for most of the opening half as they exchanged points throughout but three minutes from the break Corbett set up O’Neill for the opening goal.

And then less than 60 seconds later Corbett added a second after a quick free from Hugh Murphy to open up an eight-point.

Monaghan were given hope before the break with points from Jason Irwin and Darragh Dempsey to cut the gap.

Cork added points from Keelan Scannell and full-back Daniel Linehan after the break but seven minutes after the restart a foot-block from Jack Lawton resulted in a Monaghan penalty, which was superbly slotted away by McDonald.

That made it 2-10 to 1-8 and while Linehan went forward to add his second point soon after for Cork, he was soon penalised at the other end for another foot-block and McDonald again scored to close the gap to two points with 13 minutes remaining.

However, Cork were not to be denied as substitute Ryan O’Donovan added a couple of quick points, while Campbell sealed an All-Ireland semi-final clash against Mayo when he got their third goal.

Scorers for Cork: P Campbell 1-5 (0-4f), C Corbett & M O’Neill 1-3 (0-2f) each, R O’Donovan 0-3 (0-1f), D Linehan 0-2, D Cashman, K Scannell and A Walsh Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Monaghan: L McDonald 2-0 (2-0 pens), D Dempsey 0-4, J Irwin 0-3 (0-2f), E Duffy, D Marron, A Brennan 0-1 each.

Cork: C O’Leary; J O’Shea, N Lordan, D Peet; D Cashman, D Lenihan, A Walsh Murphy; J Lawton, E Nash; H Murphy, P Campbell, K Scannell; M O’Neill, J Cahalane, C Corbett.

Subs used: R O’Donovan for O’Neill (37), K O’Driscoll for Cahalane (55), S Andrews for Cashman (60), L Murphy for Walsh-Murphy (60+2), T O’Donoghue for Campbell (60+4).

Monaghan: J Kirk; C Maguire, E Duffy, R Boyle; K Connolly, S Hanratty, S Slevin; C McKernan, K Gallagher; D Marron, L McDonald, J Irwin; D Treanor, D Dempsey, M Hamill.

Subs used: M Coyle for Marron (half-time), A Stewart for Slevin (44), D Kerley for McKernan (44), A Brennan for Stewart (54, black card), D McCahey for Maguire (56), D Courtney for Hamill (60+3).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).