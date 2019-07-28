News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork hold off Monaghan comeback as quest for minor title remains on course

Cork hold off Monaghan comeback as quest for minor title remains on course
By Declan Rooney
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 08:19 PM

Cork 3-19 - 2-10 Monaghan

Cork’s quest for a first All-Ireland minor title since 2000 remains on course after they held off a good comeback by Monaghan in an exciting clash at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Goals from Conor Corbett and Michael O’Neill in the opening half helped them lead by 2-8 to 0-8 at the break.

But Monaghan did not give up and two penalties in the second-half by Liam McDonald brought them right back into contention but Cork held firm to the end thanks to a late goal from Patrick Campbell.

There was little between the sides for most of the opening half as they exchanged points throughout but three minutes from the break Corbett set up O’Neill for the opening goal.

And then less than 60 seconds later Corbett added a second after a quick free from Hugh Murphy to open up an eight-point.

Monaghan were given hope before the break with points from Jason Irwin and Darragh Dempsey to cut the gap.

Cork hold off Monaghan comeback as quest for minor title remains on course

Cork added points from Keelan Scannell and full-back Daniel Linehan after the break but seven minutes after the restart a foot-block from Jack Lawton resulted in a Monaghan penalty, which was superbly slotted away by McDonald.

That made it 2-10 to 1-8 and while Linehan went forward to add his second point soon after for Cork, he was soon penalised at the other end for another foot-block and McDonald again scored to close the gap to two points with 13 minutes remaining.

However, Cork were not to be denied as substitute Ryan O’Donovan added a couple of quick points, while Campbell sealed an All-Ireland semi-final clash against Mayo when he got their third goal.

Cork hold off Monaghan comeback as quest for minor title remains on course

READ MORE

Kerry fight back against Tyrone to advance to minor semi-final

Scorers for Cork: P Campbell 1-5 (0-4f), C Corbett & M O’Neill 1-3 (0-2f) each, R O’Donovan 0-3 (0-1f), D Linehan 0-2, D Cashman, K Scannell and A Walsh Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Monaghan: L McDonald 2-0 (2-0 pens), D Dempsey 0-4, J Irwin 0-3 (0-2f), E Duffy, D Marron, A Brennan 0-1 each.

Cork: C O’Leary; J O’Shea, N Lordan, D Peet; D Cashman, D Lenihan, A Walsh Murphy; J Lawton, E Nash; H Murphy, P Campbell, K Scannell; M O’Neill, J Cahalane, C Corbett.

Subs used: R O’Donovan for O’Neill (37), K O’Driscoll for Cahalane (55), S Andrews for Cashman (60), L Murphy for Walsh-Murphy (60+2), T O’Donoghue for Campbell (60+4).

Monaghan: J Kirk; C Maguire, E Duffy, R Boyle; K Connolly, S Hanratty, S Slevin; C McKernan, K Gallagher; D Marron, L McDonald, J Irwin; D Treanor, D Dempsey, M Hamill.

Subs used: M Coyle for Marron (half-time), A Stewart for Slevin (44), D Kerley for McKernan (44), A Brennan for Stewart (54, black card), D McCahey for Maguire (56), D Courtney for Hamill (60+3).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).

READ MORE

14-man Tipp beat Wexford in classic to book place in All-Ireland final

More on this topic

Cork reel in seven-point second-half deficit to advance to U20 final Cork reel in seven-point second-half deficit to advance to U20 final

14-man Tipp beat Wexford in classic to book place in All-Ireland final14-man Tipp beat Wexford in classic to book place in All-Ireland final

Kerry set up Dublin quarter-final with win over WestmeathKerry set up Dublin quarter-final with win over Westmeath

Kerry fight back against Tyrone to advance to minor semi-finalKerry fight back against Tyrone to advance to minor semi-final

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Cork reel in seven-point second-half deficit to advance to U20 final Cork reel in seven-point second-half deficit to advance to U20 final

14-man Tipp beat Wexford in classic to book place in All-Ireland final14-man Tipp beat Wexford in classic to book place in All-Ireland final

Hamilton crash helps Verstappen claim dramatic German Grand PrixHamilton crash helps Verstappen claim dramatic German Grand Prix

Kerry set up Dublin quarter-final with win over WestmeathKerry set up Dublin quarter-final with win over Westmeath


Lifestyle

Was Princes Charles right all along? Should we really be talking to our plants? Rita de Brún examines the latest research.A seed of doubt: Are plants conscious?

The Lost Pyramid puts a virtual reality spin on escape rooms, and creates a whole new level of fun and interaction, writes Ronan Jennings.LostPyramid purs a virtual reality spin on escape rooms

Five things to watch out for the week ahead5 things to watch out for the week ahead

Bríd Conroy owns the recently-opened Tertulia Bookshop in Westport, Co Mayo, along with her husband, Neil Paul.We Sell Books: ‘We want to contribute to a positive change in the way the world thinks’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »