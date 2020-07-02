Cork GAA may end free games passes for All-Ireland winners

Cork's Páirc Uí Rinn: GAA chiefs in the county are considering ending the practice of allowing free entry to games for former All-Ireland medal winners. Picture: Eóin Noonan, Sportsfile

The Cork County Board is planning to end the system of free local games passes for All-Ireland medal-winners in order to raise much-needed funds.

Since the 1920s, Cork players who have won an All-Ireland senior medal in football or hurling have traditionally been entitled to a pass allowing free admission to games in the county for life.

However, the executive of the Cork County Board is drawing up a list of those medallists with a view to informing them that those passes will no longer be free for former players, with €50 the expected charge to be imposed.

The initiative - which was not unanimously supported at executive level - is expected to provoke some adverse reaction, particularly given the long-standing tradition that the pass is valid for life.

It is another indication of the financial problems being experienced by the Cork County Board, from the multi-million euro on the redevelopment of Pairc Ui Chaoimh to the deficit reported to the annual convention last year - corrected by a board sub-committee from €500,000 to €2,500,000.

In addition to those problems, all units of the GAA, local, county, and national, are experiencing financial pressures because of the unprecedented lockdown and loss of revenue since the middle of March.