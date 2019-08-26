News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork GAA hire Munster S&C coach as High Performance Manager

By Stephen Barry
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 02:34 PM

Cork GAA have appointed Munster Rugby's strength and conditioning coach Aidan O'Connell as the county's new High Performance Manager.

O'Connell will oversee all high-performance matters across both codes and at all levels, from underage to senior.

The Ballyclough-native has been with Munster since 2004, prior to which he worked with Leinster Rugby and Yale University.

He worked with the Cork senior footballers between 2008 and 2012 and was a consultant with the county's hurlers between 2004 and 2006, during which periods the county's last football and hurling All-Irelands were achieved.

The process to appoint O'Connell involved county secretary/CEO Kevin O'Donovan, former Kildare manager and CIT department head Cian O'Neill, former Cork managers Brian Cuthbert and Kieran Kingston, and Doug Howlett, formerly of New Zealand and Munster Rugby.

O'Connell will report to the County Board's CEO and partner with Cork GAA staff and team managers.

His remit includes developing an annual high-performance plan and training programmes, ensuring the provision of optimal coaching, sports science, medical, and lifestyle support for all Cork players, and working on talent identification and development.

"I am absolutely delighted that someone of the calibre and experience of Aidan O'Connell is joining the Cork GAA team," said County Chairperson Tracey Kennedy.

The position of High Performance Manager will be a vital one in ensuring that we maximise the achievement of our inter-county teams in an increasingly demanding and competitive environment, and Aidan brings a wealth of practical experience to this role, along with a strong GAA background.

"He has come through a rigorous interview process, and we are very lucky to have secured his services. On behalf of Cork County Board, I would like to warmly welcome Aidan to the team and wish him every success in this new role."

O'Connell holds a BSc in Sports and Exercise Science from UL and a Masters in Coaching Studies from the University of Edinburgh.

His new role will be part-funded by the fundraising of Cáirde Chorcaí.

