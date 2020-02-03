Cork GAA finalises dates and times for mammoth Championship programme

GAA boffins today finalised the most demanding club fixtures matrix in the GAA - Cork’s county championship schedule.

There are eight grades in the new revised format for 2020, kicking off at the beginning of April with the new three-group 12-team Premier SFC. One division/college will emerge from a parallel phase and progress to the county quarter-final. The final of the Premier SFC is scheduled for the end of October.

The Board’s executive has insisted that championship games will continue through the summer where neither side has inter-county players.

The opening round of the Premier SHC is slated for the weekend of April 18. Here’s the dates, venues and times in full.

APRIL

Fri, Apr 3: Premier SFC (Group C, R1): Douglas v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn. 7.30pm; PSFC (B1): Newcestown v Ilen Rovers, Dunmanway, 7.30pm.

Sat, Apr 4: PSFC (A1): St. Finbarr's v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn, 6pm; PSFC (C1): Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers, Cloughduv, 6pm.

Sun, Apr 5: PSFC (A1): Clonakilty v Carrigaline, Brinny, 3.45pm; SAFC (A1): O’Donovan Rossa v St Nick’s, Brinny, 2pm; SAFC (C1): Clyda Rovers v Bandon, Coachford, 3pm; PIFC (C1): Macroom v Kanturk, Cullen, 3pm; JBFC (R1): Dripsey v Glengariffe, Kilmichael, 3pm.

Fri, Apr 10: SAFC (C1): Dohenys v Fermoy, Ovens, 7.30pm.

Sat, Apr 11: SAFC (B1): Eire Óg v Bantry Blues, Ballingeary, 6pm; PIFC (C1): Nemo Rangers v Gabriel Rangers, Ballingeary, 4.15pm; IAFC (A1): Millstreet v St. Finbarr's, Carrigadrohid, 6pm; IAFC (C1): Mitchelstown v Glanworth, Mallow, 6pm; IAFC (D1): Aghabullogue v Kildorrery, Mallow, 4.15pm.

Sun, Apr 12: PIHC (A1): Aghada v Youghal, Killeagh, 3pm; PSFC (B1): Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven, Skibbereen, 3pm; SAFC (B1): Kiskeam v Mallow, Kanturk, 3pm.

JBFC (R1): Kilbrin v Goleen, Inchigeela, 2pm; St John’s v Garnish, Inchigeela, 3.45pm; Deel Rovers v Ballinacurra, Grenagh, 3pm; Randal Óg v Shanballymore, Ovens, 3pm; Doneraile v Abbey Rovers, Kildorrery, 3pm.

JCFC (R1): Ballinure v Freemount, Mourneabbey, 3.45pm; Lismire v Rathpeacon, Mourneabbey, 2pm; Ballyphehane v Rochestown, Ballinlough, 2pm; Gleann Na Laoi v Lough Rovers, Ballinlough, 3.45pm; Glenlara v Araglen, Castletownroche, 3pm.

Fri, Apr 17: PSHC (B1): Blackrock v Erin’s Own, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

Sat, Apr 18: County U21 Football Championship finals; PSHC (A1): Douglas v Ballyhea, Mourneabbey, 4pm; SAHC (A1): Kanturk v Cloyne, Kildorrery, 4pm; SAHC (C1): Fr. O'Neill's v Kilworth, Rathcormac, 4pm; SAHC (A1): Newcestown v Killeagh, Páirc Uí Rinn, 6pm; SAHC (B1): Bandon v Charleville, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.45pm.

Sun, Apr 19: PSHC (A1): Midleton v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm; PSHC (C1): Glen Rovers v St. Finbarr's, Páirc Uí Rinn, 3.45pm; PSHC (B1) Bishopstown v Newtownshandrum, Mallow, 7pm; PSHC (C1): Na Piarsaigh v Carrigtwohill, Caherlag, 7pm; PIHC (A1): Courcey Rovers v Carrigaline, Riverstick, 2pm; PIHC (B1): Valley Rovers v Ballinhassig, Riverstick, 3.45pm; PIHC (C1): Castlelyons v Blackrock, Watergrasshill, 7pm; Inniscarra v Blarney, Coachford, 7pm.

Sat, Apr 25: SAHC (C1): Ballymartle v Bride Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.45pm; PIHC (B1): Watergrasshill v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn, 6pm; IAHC (B1): Meelin v Douglas, Donoughmore, 7pm; IAHC (C1): Glen Rovers v Midleton, Cobh, 7pm; JBHC (R1): Freemount v Randal Óg, Kilmichael, 7pm; JBHC (R1): Bantry Blues v Belgooly, Enniskeane, 7pm.

Sun, Apr 26: SAHC (B1): Mallow v Fermoy, Castletownroche, 3.45pm; IAHC (A1): Kildorrery v Mayfield, Castletownroche, 2pm; IAHC (B1): Eire Óg v Sarsfields, Ballincollig, 2pm; IAHC (C1): Cloughduv v Aghabullogue, Ballincollig, 3.45pm; LIHC (A1): Kilbrittain v Barryroe, Timoleague, 3pm.

JBHC (R1) (3pm): Lough Rovers v Rathpeacon, Ballinlough; Araglen v Gabriel Rangers, Cloughduv. JBFC (R2) (3pm): Loser Kilbrin/Goleen v Loser Doneraile/Abbey Rovers; Loser Randal Óg/Shanballymore v Loser Deel Rovers/Ballinacurra; Loser St. John's/Garnish v Loser Dripsey/ Glengarriffe; Loser Ballyphehane/Rochestown v Loser Gl Na Laoi/Lough Rvrs prov, 3pm; Loser Glenlara/Araglen v Loser Lismire/Rathpeacon prov, 3pm.

MAY

Fri, May 1: PIFC (A1): Castletownbere v Aghada, Kilmurry, 7.30pm.

Sat, May 2nd: IAHC (A1): Dungourney v Argideen Rangers, Church Road, 7.45pm; LIHC (B1): Castlemartyr v St. Finbarr's, Church Road, 6pm; LIHC (B1): Ballymartle v Milford, Carrignavar, 7pm; LIHC (C1): Grenagh v Dripsey, Blarney. 7.45pm; PIFC (A1): Newmarket v Na Piarsaigh, Banteer, 6pm; PIFC (B1): St. Vincent's v Knocknagree, Banteer, 7.45pm; IAFC (D1): Glanmire v Kilshannig, Blarney, 6pm.

Sun, May 3rd: LIHC (A1): Ballygarvan v Russell Rovers, Carrigtowhill, 3.45pm; LIHC (C1): Tracton v St. Catherine's, Carrigtwohill, 2pm;

PIFC (B1): Naomh Aban v Cill Na Martra in Macroom, 3pm; JBHC (R2): Loser Bantry Blues/Belgooly v O'Donovan Rossa, 3pm; Loser Freemount/Randal Óg v Loser Araglen/ Gabriel Rangers; JBFC RC (TBC); JCFC (R3): Loser Ballinure/Freemount v Loser Glenlara/Araglen/Lismire/Rathpeacon.

May 9th: SAFC (A1): St. Michael's v Ballingeary, Ovens, 7pm; IAFC (B1): Ballydesmond v Kinsale, Mourneabbey, 4pm; IAFC (A1): Glenville v Ballinora, Blarney, 7pm; IAFC (B1): Rockchapel v Dromtarriffe, Kiskeam, 7pm; IAFC (C1): Mayfield v Adrigole, Inchigeela, 7pm; JBHC R3: Loser Bantry Blues/Belgooly/O'DRossa v lsr Lough Rvrs/Rathpeacon, 7pm; JBFC quarter-finals, 7pm; JCFC quarter-finals, 7pm.

Weekend of May 17th: JBHC quarter-finals.

Wed, May 20: SHC (Round robin 1): Carbery v Duhallow, Páirc Uí Rinn, 6.30pm; SFC (RR 1): Carbery v Muskerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 8.15pm; SHC (RR 1): Carrigdhoun v Seandun, Ballincollig, 7.30pm. SFC (RR 1): Avondhu v Beara, Macroom, 7.30pm.

Weekend May 24: JBHC quarter-finals.

Wed, May 27: SHC (RR 2): Carbery v Avondhu, Páirc Uí Rinn, 6.30pm; SFC (RR 2): Carbery v Seandun, Páirc Uí Rinn, 8.15pm; SHC (RR 2): Carrigdhoun v Muskerry, Newcestown, 7.30pm; SFC (RR 2): Beara v Imokilly, Brinny, 7.30pm.

JUNE

Wed, June 3rd: SHC (RR 3): Avondhu v Duhallow, Mourneabbey, 6.30pm; SFC (RR 3): Avondhu v Imokilly, Mourneabbey, 8.15pm; SHC (RR 3): Muskerry v Seandun, Páirc Uí Rinn, 6.30pm; SFC (RR 3): Muskerry v Seandun, Páirc Uí Rinn, 8.15pm.

Wed, June 10th: SHC RR semi-final: Winner Group 1 v Runner Up Group 2, 7.30pm Wed, June 10th: SHC RR semi-final: Winner Group 2 v Runner Up Group 1, 7.30pm. Wed, June 10th: SFC RR semi-final: Winner Group 1 v Runner Up Group 2, 7.30pm. Wed, June 10th: SFC RR semi-final: Winner Group 2 v Runner Up Group 1, 7.30pm.

Wed, June 17th: SHC RR final (Inter Divisional Round Robin final), 7.30pm.

Wed, June 17th: SFC RR final (Inter Divisional Round Robin final), 7.30pm.

JULY

Weekend of July 19th: SAFC (A2): O'Donovan Rossa v Ballingeary; PIFC (A2): Newmarket v Aghada; PIFC (A2): Na Piarsaigh v Castletownbere; PIFC (B2): Cill Na Martra v St. Vincent's; IAFC (A2): St. Finbarr's v Glenville; IAFC (B2): Rockchapel v Kinsale; IAFC (C2): Glanworth v Mayfield; IAFC (D2): Kildorrery v Glanmire; LIHC (A2): Kilbrittain v Russell Rovers; LIHC (A2): Barryroe v Ballygarvan; LIHC (C2): Tracton v Dripsey.

Weekend of July 26th: SAHC (A3): Killeagh v Cloyne; SAHC (C2): Ballymartle v Kilworth; PIHC (A2): Carrigaline v Aghada; IAHC (A2): Kildorrery v Argideen Rangers; IAHC (A2): Mayfield v Dungourney; IAHC (B2): Sarsfields v Meelin; IAHC (C2): Cloughduv v Midleton; LIHC (B2): Castlemartyr v Milford; LIHC (C2): St Catherine's v Grenagh; IAFC (B2): Dromtarriffe v Ballydesmond.

Sun, July 26th: LIHC (B2): St. Finbarr's v Ballymartle.

AUGUST

Weekend of Aug 2nd: LIHC (A3): Kilbrittain v Ballygarvan; Barryroe v Russell Rovers; LIH (C3): Tracton v Grenagh; PIFC (C2): Macroom v Gabriel Rangers.

2nd: LIHC (B3): St. Finbarr's v Milford.

Weekend of Aug 9th: PSHC (A2): Midleton v Ballyhea; Sarsfields v Douglas; PSHC (B2): Blackrock v Newtownshandrum; Erin’s Own v Bishopstown; PSHC (C2): Glen Rovers v Carrigtwohill; SAHC (A3): Newcestown v Kanturk; SAHC (B2): Bandon v Fermoy; SAHC (B2): Charleville v Mallow; PIHC (A2): Courcey Rovers v Youghal; PIHC (B2): Ballinhassig v Watergrasshill ; PIHC (B2): Valley Rovers v Ballincollig; PIHC (C2): Inniscarra v Blackrock; PIHC (C2): Blarney v Castlelyons; IAHC (B2): Eire Óg v Douglas; IAHC (C2): Aghabullogue v Glen Rovers; LIHC (C3): St. Catherine's v Dripsey; LIHC (B3): Castlemartyr v Ballymartle.

Sun, Aug 9th: PSHC (C2): St. Finbarr's v Na Piarsaigh; SAHC (C2): Bride Rovers v Fr. O'Neill's.

Weekend of Aug 16th: PSFC (A2): St. Finbarr's v Carrigaline; PSFC (A2): Ballincollig v Clonakilty; PSFC (B2): Carbery Rangers v Ilen Rovers; PSFC (B2): Castlehaven v Newcestown; PSFC (C2): Nemo Rangers v Bishopstown; PSFC (C2): Valley Rovers v Douglas; SAFC (A2): St. Nick's v St. Michael's; SAFC (B2): Mallow v Eire Óg; SAFC (B2): Kiskeam v Bantry Blues; SAFC (C2): Fermoy v Clyda Rovers; PIFC (B2): Naomh Aban v Knocknagree; PIFC (C2): Kanturk v Nemo Rangers; IAFC (A2): Millstreet v Ballinora; IAFC (B3): Dromtarriffe v Kinsale; IAFC (C2): Mitchelstown v Adrigole; IAFC (D2): Aghabullogue v Kilshannig Sun, Aug 16th: SAFC (C2): Dohenys v Bandon.

Weekend of Aug 23rd: PSFC (C3): Nemo Rangers v Douglas; PSFC (C3): Valley Rovers v Bishopstown; PIFC (A3): Newmarket v Castletownbere; PIFC (A3): Na Piarsaigh v Aghda; PIFC (B3): Naomh Aban v St. Vincent's; PIFC (B3): Cill Na Martra v Knocknagree; PIFC (C3): Macroom v Nemo Rangers; PIFC (C3): Kanturk v Gabriel Rangers; IAFC (A3): Millstreet v Glenville; IAFC (A3): St. Finbarr's v Ballinora; IAFC (B3): Rockchapel v Ballydesmond; IAFC (C3): Mitchelstown v Mayfield; IAFC (C3): Glanworth v Adrigole; IAFC (D3): Aghabullogue v Glanmire; IAFC( D3): Kildorrery v Kilshannig.

Weekend of Aug 30th: PSHC (A3): Midleton v Douglas; PSHC (A3): Sarsfields v Ballyhea; PSHC (B3): Blackrock v Bishopstown; PSHC (B3): Erins Own v Newtownshandrum; PSHC (C3): Glen Rovers v Na Piarsaigh; PSHC (C3): St. Finbarr's v Carrigtwohill; SAHC (A2): Newcestown v Cloyne; SAHC (A2): Killeagh v Kanturk; SAHC (B3): Bandon v Mallow; SAHC (B3): Charleville v Fermoy; SAHC (C3):Ballymartle v Fr. O'Neill's; SAHC (C3): Bride Rovers v Kilworth; PIHC (A3): Courcey Rovers v Aghada; PIHC (A3): Carrigaline v Youghal; PIHC (B3): Valley Rovers v Watergrasshill; PIHC (B3): Ballinhassig v Ballincollig; PIHC (C3): Inniscarra v Castlelyons; PIHC (C3): Blarney v Blackrock; IAHC (A3): Kildorrery v Dungourney; IAHC (A3): Mayfield v Argideen Rangers; IAHC (B3): Eire Óg v Meelin; IAHC (B3): Sarsfields v Douglas; IAHC (C3); Cloughduv v Glen Rovers; IAHC (C3)Aghabullogue v Midleton.

SEPTEMBER

2nd: PSHC Inter-divisional/Colleges semi-finals; PHFC: Inter-divisional/Colleges semi-finals.

6th: PSHC Inter-divisional/Colleges final; PHFC Inter-divisional/Colleges final.

Weekend of Sept 6th: PSFC (A3): St. Finbarr's v Clonakilty ; PSFC (A3): Ballincollig v Carrigaline; PSFC (B3): Carbery Rangers v Newcestown; PSFC (B3): Castlehaven v Ilen Rovers; SAFC (A3): O'Donovan Rossa v St. Michael's; SAFC (A3): St. Nick's v Ballingeary; SAFC (B3): Kiskeam v Eire Óg; SAFC (B3): Mallow v Bantry Blues; SAFC (C3): Dohenys v Clyda Rovers; SAFC (C3): Fermoy v Bandon; JAHC (R1); Junior A Hurling County R1.

Weekend of Sept 13th: PSHC preliminary quarter-finals x 2; SAHC preliminary quarter-final; PIHC preliminary quarter-final; IAHC preliminary quarter-final; LIHC preliminary quarter-final; PSFC preliminary quarter-finals x 2; SAFC preliminary quarter-final; PIFC preliminary quarter-final; JAFC R1.

Weekend of Sept 20th: Premier SHC quarter-finals; Premier SHC relegation round robin (1); Senior A Hurling quarter-finals; Senior A Hurling relegation round robin (1); Premier IHC quarter-finals; Premier IHC relegation round robin (1); Intermediate A Hurling quarter-finals; Intermediate A Hurling relegation round robin (1); Lower Intermediate Hurling quarter-finals; Lower Intermediate Hurling relegation round robin (1); Junior A Hurling County quarter-finals; Junior B Hurling County quarter-finals.

Weekend of Sept 27th: Premier SFC quarter-finals; Premier SFC relegation round robin (1);

SAFC quarter-finals; SAFC relegation round robin (1); Premier IFC quarter-finals; Premier IFC relegation round robin (1); IAFC quarter-finals; IAFC relegation semi-final; Junior A Football County quarter-finals; Junior B Football County quarter-finals.

OCTOBER

Weekend of Oct 4th: Premier SHC semi-finals; Premier SHC relegation round robin (2); SAHC semi-finals; SAHC relegation round robin (2); PIHC semi-finals; PIHC relegation round robin (2); IAHC semi-finals; IAHC relegation round robin (2); Lower IHC semi-finals; Lower IHC relegation round robin (2); JAHC semi-finals, JBHC semi-finals.

Weekend of Oct 1th: Premier SFC semi-finals; Premier SFC relegation round robin (2);

SAFC semi-finals; SAFC relegation round robin (2); PIFC semi-finals; PIFC relegation round robin (2); IAFC semi-finals; IAFC relegation final; JAFC semi-finals; JBFC semi-finals.

Weekend of Oct 18th: Premier Senior Hurling final; Premier Senior Hurling relegation round robin (3); Senior A Hurling final; Senior A Hurling relegation round robin (3); Premier Intermediate Hurling final; Premier Intermediate Hurling relegation round robin (3); Intermediate A Hurling final; Intermediate A Hurling relegation round robin (3); Lower Intermediate Hurling final; Lower Intermediate Hurling relegation round robin (3); Junior A Hurling County final; Junior B Hurling County final.

Weekend of Oct 25th: Premier Senior Football final; Premier Senior Football relegation round robin (3); Senior A Football final; Senior A Football relegation round robin (3); Premier Intermediate Football final; Premier Intermediate Football relegation round robin (3); Intermediate A Football final; Junior A Football County final; Junior B Football County final.