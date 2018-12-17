‘Cork GAA family acutely poised to blossom’

New County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan has set out his new vision for Cork GAA – with the club at its centre.

He told the annual convention at Páirc Ui Chaoimh that any strategy for Gaelic games in Cork must serve GAA people of all ages, whether old or young, whether playing or non-playing, whether male or female, whether participatory or elite.

To guarantee such values are upheld, an inclusive, resilient and adaptable strategy is essential – which incorporates provision of a regular and meaningful programme of games with a corresponding top-class coaching programme for both football and hurling in the county’s 260 clubs, 450 schools and inter-county teams.

“It is my view that the Cork GAA family in its many varied forms is acutely poised to blossom into a new age of success on the field and growth off the field. We must face financial challenges together, in a united fashion and to truly bring (Páirc Ui Chaomh) to life as ‘the people’s stadium’. That is your field,” he told delegates.

Problems exist, he said – a shortage of volunteers in clubs and schools, changing demographics, challenges within fixtures programmes; increasing financial pressures on clubs and county boards, increasing demands on volunteer officers, pressure on facilities, a shortage of referees and alternative sporting and non-sporting pastime choices for our young people.

“And yet, if harnessed, such challenges can be used to propel the GAA in Cork into a new era, while still maintaining the honour of Matt the Thresher and doing it all ‘for the honour of little village’.” Mr O’Donovan, from the Kilmeen-Kilbree junior club in west Cork, added: “Cork GAA must be the market leader in capturing the imagination of a new generation of Gaels, through an exciting, open, professional approach. I believe this county has the empathy, skills and ideas to bring the such millennials on-board. However, the core values must be enshrined in any approach. We must possess the integrity to serve as a ‘night watchman’ in this regard. The amateur-ethos, community needs and the greater good for all members must always prevail when the tough decisions are made.”