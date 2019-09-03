News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork GAA confirms dates and times for championship quarter-finals

Cork GAA confirms dates and times for championship quarter-finals
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 11:44 AM

Cork GAA has slated attractive senior hurling championship quarter-final double-headers for the weekends of September 14-15 and 21-22nd.

Fixtures released to clubs today sees the Carrigtwohill-Ballyhea clash and the city derby between St Finbarr’s and Bishopstown fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday, September 15th.

The following Saturday (Sept 21st), Pairc Ui Rinn will host a second hurling double-header between Newtownshandrum and Glen Rovers (5pm) and the attractive meeting of three-in-a-row chasing Imokilly with Sarsfields at 6.45pm.

The Cork SFC quarter-final meeting of the two most recent champions, St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers has been pushed out to Saturday, Sept 28th, due to the Barr’s continuing involvement in the senior and intermediate hurling championships.

That game will throw in at 7pm and be preceded by the quarter-final between last year’s beaten finalists Duhallow against Clonakilty (5.15pm).

The Douglas v Ballincollig/Kiskeam quarter will be in either Mallow (Kiskeam) or Pairc Ui Rinn (Ballincollig) on Sunday, Sept 22nd. The first of the last eight games in the SFC will be on Saturday, Sept 21st between Ilen Rovers and Mallow/Newcestown. The venue will be either Brinny or Rosscarbery.

See full championship fixtures guide here.

More on this topic

Mouth watering ties emerge as q-final fixtures for Cork SFC and SHC announcedMouth watering ties emerge as q-final fixtures for Cork SFC and SHC announced

‘It is the talk of East Cork. This is real championship’‘It is the talk of East Cork. This is real championship’

Aidan O’Connell expected to hit the ground running in new Cork GAA roleAidan O’Connell expected to hit the ground running in new Cork GAA role

Watch live: Reigning champions St Finbarrs take on Carbery Rangers in Cork SFCWatch live: Reigning champions St Finbarrs take on Carbery Rangers in Cork SFC

GAAfootballhurlingCorkTOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

Hendrick happy under McCarthy as he approaches 50th capHendrick happy under McCarthy as he approaches 50th cap

Icardi and Mkhitaryan among deadline day movers but star trio stay putIcardi and Mkhitaryan among deadline day movers but star trio stay put

Alexis Sanchez has no regrets over Manchester United exitAlexis Sanchez has no regrets over Manchester United exit

Nadal ousts Cilic as potential showdown with Federer loomsNadal ousts Cilic as potential showdown with Federer looms


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps says current lighting trends wink back to Scandinavian and Italian classics.Vintage View: Current lighting trends winking back to Scandinavian and Italian classics

Kya deLongchamps is gasping for a cuppa from the best-performing and most stylish kettles of the seasonOn the boil: How to choose the perfect kettle

Sex And The City creator Candace Bushnell talks to Hannah Stephenson about dating dilemmas in middle age – and how she found her Mr Big.Candace Bushnell on dating, sex and mid-life mischief after Sex And The City

Summer might be coming to an end, but still, you got this.Here’s how to get better abs in just 5 days

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »