Cork GAA confirm senior championship quarter-finals details

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Cork GAA has slated attractive senior hurling championship quarter-final double-headers for the weekends of September 14-15 and 21-22.

Fixtures released to clubs today sees the Carrigtwohill-Ballyhea clash and the city derby between St Finbarr’s and Bishopstown fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday, September 15.

The following Saturday, Páirc Uí Rinn will host a second hurling double-header between Newtownshandrum and Glen Rovers (5pm) and the attractive meeting of three-in-a-row-chasing Imokilly with Sarsfields at 6.45pm.

The Cork SFC quarter-final meeting of the two most recent champions, St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers has been pushed out to Saturday, September 28, due to the Barr’s continuing involvement in the senior and intermediate hurling championships.

That game will throw-in at 7pm and be preceded by the quarter-final between last year’s beaten finalists Duhallow against Clonakilty (5.15pm).

The Douglas v Ballincollig/Kiskeam quarter will be in either Mallow (Kiskeam) or Páirc Uí Rinn (Ballincollig) on Sunday, September 22.

The first of the last eight games in the SFC will be on Saturday, September 21 between Ilen Rovers and Mallow/Newcestown. The venue will be either Brinny or Rosscarbery.

Meanwhile, the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year features six players from three-time All-Ireland champions Galway, three players from All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny, three from Limerick, two from Clare and one from Wexford.

The team was selected by a panel including Derek McGrath and Galway dual star, Alan Kerins and was fed into, in part by Electric Ireland’s ‘Player of the Week’ initiative on Twitter.

Electric Ireland Hurling Team of the Year: A Tallis, Kilkenny (Lisdowney); C Brennan, Galway (Clarinbridge), E Lawless, Galway (St Mary’s, Athenry), R Lyons, Limerick (Monaleen); I McGlynn, Galway (Kilconieron), C Galvin, Clare (Clarecastle) P McDonald, Kilkenny, (Thomastown); A Connaire, Galway (Sarsfields) P Kirby, Limerick (Patrickswell); G Thomas, Galway (Ballygar), S McDonagh, Galway (Mountbellew - Moylough), C O’Neill, Limerick (Crecora-Manister); B Drennan, Kilkenny (Galmoy), AJ Redmond, Wexford (Rathnure), S Meehan, Clare (The Banner).

