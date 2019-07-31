News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork GAA confirm departure of Meyler as hurling manager

John Meyler after the All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 03:31 PM

CORK GAA chiefs are on the lookout for a new hurling manager following confirmation that John Meyler has stepped down after two years in the position.

Cork GAA chair Tracey Kennedy described Meyler as "an outstanding servant to Cork GAA in a variety of roles over many years".

She added: "I would like to thank him both personally and on behalf of Cork for all that he has done and, I am sure, will continue to do.

"We wish John, his selectors and backroom team all the best in their future endeavours and thank all involved for an immeasurable voluntary contribution over their two-year term."

A Board statement said that Meyler "is not seeking a further term as Cork senior hurling manager."

Meyler led the Rebels to successive Munster titles in 2017 and 2018, but the defeat to Limerick in last year's All-Ireland semi-final left a lingering aftertaste in the county as Cork coughed up a late six-point lead.

The Rebels bowed out of the 2019 All-Ireland chase in unsatisfactory fashion with a quarter-final loss to Kilkenny at Croke Park, accelerating speculation that Meyler would not seek another term in the position.

The likes of Kieran Kingson, Ben O'Connor, Ger Cunningham and Donal Óg Cusack will be mentioned as possible successors, while U20 boss Denis Ring could do his chances a world of good with an All-Ireland in the grade.

They meet Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi on Saturday in Portlaoise.

Meyler's record in competitive fare with Cork over the two-year period is modest enough as he worked to bring through some fresh young talent into the senior set-up.

He won six and lost four of his 12 championship games in charge, with a 50% win record (12-2-10) record when Allianz league and championship games are combined.

Added the Cork Board statement:

All in Cork GAA wish to thank John sincerely for his decades of service to GAA at all levels in the county.

"In more recent times, this has included a two-year term with the Cork U15/U16 hurlers in 2015 & 2016 with the group that went on to win an All Ireland U17 title in 2017.

"John had by then been appointed Cork U21 manager, while also serving as a selector in Kieran Kingston's management team which secured Munster honours in the same year.

"This was followed by a two-year term as Cork Senior manager which included the retention of the Munster title in 2018."

