Cork GAA clubs warned of dangers of legionnaires' disease

Cork GAA clubs have been advised that their water systems may have to be maintained to avoid legionnaires' disease.

There is concern that the bacterial pneumonia could become an issue on premises that haven’t been utilised in some time and with clubs closed until July 20. In a circular to clubs, Cork GAA stated: “Clubs might also need to conduct security checks on the property and water systems may require flushing to prevent legionella.

“If the persons who regularly do this (maintenance) work are unavailable and somebody else needs to take on these duties the club will need to ensure these persons are competent to undertake the tasks.

“In the event of an accident, the GAA club will be considered to be their employer from a liability point of view and is thus legally responsible for ensuring that the persons undertaking such tasks are competent to do so.”

Last year, several inter-county camogie players fell ill after drinking water at the Croagh-Kilfinny club in Limerick was contaminated with E.Coli. Three were struck down with the Norovirus infection (winter vomiting bug) and contracted gastroenteritis.

Cork’s competitions control committee are also exploring options for restructuring of competitions pending the recommencement of club activities. “The Cork County CCC are currently examining revised competition schedules for games. That information will be shared when those arrangements are finalised and we have clarity around return-to-play timelines. Any changes to existing championship structures will require the approval of the County Committee.”

It remains the intention of the GAA to go ahead with this year’s Cúl Camps. The Cork circular reads: “Allowing for the complexities associated with the current situation, the GAA continues to plan for the staging of this year’s Kellogg’s Cúl Camps and will communicate any changes to this approach with our clubs if they arise.”

