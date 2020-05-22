News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork GAA clubs warned of dangers of legionnaires' disease

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, May 22, 2020 - 04:14 PM

Cork GAA clubs warned of dangers of legionnaires' disease

Cork GAA clubs have been advised that their water systems may have to be maintained to avoid legionnaires' disease.

There is concern that the bacterial pneumonia could become an issue on premises that haven’t been utilised in some time and with clubs closed until July 20. In a circular to clubs, Cork GAA stated: “Clubs might also need to conduct security checks on the property and water systems may require flushing to prevent legionella.

“If the persons who regularly do this (maintenance) work are unavailable and somebody else needs to take on these duties the club will need to ensure these persons are competent to undertake the tasks.

“In the event of an accident, the GAA club will be considered to be their employer from a liability point of view and is thus legally responsible for ensuring that the persons undertaking such tasks are competent to do so.” 

Last year, several inter-county camogie players fell ill after drinking water at the Croagh-Kilfinny club in Limerick was contaminated with E.Coli. Three were struck down with the Norovirus infection (winter vomiting bug) and contracted gastroenteritis.

Cork’s competitions control committee are also exploring options for restructuring of competitions pending the recommencement of club activities. “The Cork County CCC are currently examining revised competition schedules for games. That information will be shared when those arrangements are finalised and we have clarity around return-to-play timelines. Any changes to existing championship structures will require the approval of the County Committee.” 

It remains the intention of the GAA to go ahead with this year’s Cúl Camps. The Cork circular reads: “Allowing for the complexities associated with the current situation, the GAA continues to plan for the staging of this year’s Kellogg’s Cúl Camps and will communicate any changes to this approach with our clubs if they arise.”

Dalo meets Sambo: 'Anthony Daly's Irishness was never questioned. Mine was questioned every day

More on this topic

Sarsfields mourns All-Ireland-winning full-back Tom O’DonoghueSarsfields mourns All-Ireland-winning full-back Tom O’Donoghue

All-Ireland Gold games for June revealedAll-Ireland Gold games for June revealed

Hurling Hands: Podge Collins - 'The other lads were celebrating my goal, but I was devastated'Hurling Hands: Podge Collins - 'The other lads were celebrating my goal, but I was devastated'

GAA can't afford cost of mass test, says Limerick's CreganGAA can't afford cost of mass test, says Limerick's Cregan


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Leeds chief Angus Kinnear says it is time to ‘deliver a solution’Leeds chief Angus Kinnear says it is time to ‘deliver a solution’

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Waiting game continues for 'behind closed door' funding planWaiting game continues for 'behind closed door' funding plan

Philip Doyle: ‘This is when you have to step up and do your bit’Philip Doyle: ‘This is when you have to step up and do your bit’


Lifestyle

As one of the original ‘supers’, the model is no stranger to serving some serious looks.Naomi Campbell’s most iconic looks as she turns 50

Prudence Wade asks a make-up artist how to get the vampy look.A dark lip could be your surprising secret weapon this summer

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard's Arts & Showbiz Quiz

COVID-19 is a formidable enemy that has massively impacted our lives, but it has a weakness – it’s highly susceptible to disinfectants.Sustainable solutions: Searching for eco-friendly ways to decontaminate PPE

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »