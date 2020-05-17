News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork GAA club running distance from Malin to Mizen to raise €20k

Kevin O'Driscoll
By Eoghan Cormican

Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 02:09 PM

Members of Bishopstown GAA club are running the 615km distance which separates Malin and Mizen Head to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

Almost €14k has already been raised as seven teams from within the club - each comprising 10 players - battle it out to be the first group to clock 615km.

In the absence of collective sessions due to the ongoing lockdown, Bishopstown senior footballer Noel O’Donovan came up with the idea of harnessing the individual training efforts of the players to complete a virtual run for charity.

It was decided that all money raised - €20k is their target - would be donated to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland due to the respiratory nature of Covid-19 and the club’s keen awareness of CF stemming from club member Kevin O’Driscoll’s battle with the latter disease since he was a young child.

Kevin - who’s late father Paddy played for the Cork footballers in the 1950s and later became chairman of Cork GAA - has held many roles in the club, including administrator, coach, selector, and team manager.

Back in October 2006, Kevin suffered a bleed in his lungs which resulted in a near-death experience. He spent eight days on life support in CUH, but, thankfully, pulled through and underwent a successful lung transplant two years later.

Click here to donate.


