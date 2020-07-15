News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork GAA club returns to training after player tests positive for Covid-19

GAA club have been given the green light to return to full activities by public health authorities after a player tested positive for Covid-19.
John Fogarty
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 10:29 PM

Glanworth GAA club have been given the green light to return to full activities by public health authorities.

On Sunday, the club confirmed they had stood down as a result of a club member testing positive for Covid-19.

However, in a statement this evening they confirmed normal service has been restored. 

"Following on from our recent suspension of club activities; after following all of the HSE and GAA guidelines, Glanworth GAA can resume activities at all levels.

"On behalf of Glanworth GAA, we would like to thank the Cork County Board, the North Cork Board, the HSE and Croke Park for their support and guidance over the last few days."

The news comes as three West Cork clubs were cleared to resume activities following a Covid-19 scare. 

A club in Dublin has been stood down for similar reasons this week.

