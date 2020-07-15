Cork GAA club returns to training after player tests positive for Covid-19

Glanworth GAA club have been given the green light to return to full activities by public health authorities.

On Sunday, the club confirmed they had stood down as a result of a club member testing positive for Covid-19.

However, in a statement this evening they confirmed normal service has been restored.

Updated Glanworth Gaa Statement - 15/07/2020 Please read in detail. Thank you to all for recent support including neighbouring clubs, County & North Cork boards and HSE.. Most importantly, further best wishes to our player in his recovery!!💚💚@OfficialCorkGAA @AvondhuGAA pic.twitter.com/lE1WxPEoY3 July 15, 2020

"Following on from our recent suspension of club activities; after following all of the HSE and GAA guidelines, Glanworth GAA can resume activities at all levels.

"On behalf of Glanworth GAA, we would like to thank the Cork County Board, the North Cork Board, the HSE and Croke Park for their support and guidance over the last few days."

The news comes as three West Cork clubs were cleared to resume activities following a Covid-19 scare.

A club in Dublin has been stood down for similar reasons this week.