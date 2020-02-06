News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork GAA chiefs to investigate mass brawl during U21 game

By Colm O'Connor
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 04:47 PM

GAA chiefs in Cork have launched an investigation in a mass brawl during a club game on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the City Division U21BFC quarter-final between Na Piarsaigh and St Vincents at Páirc Uinsinn.

A one minute video of the melee was circulated on social media on Thursday which showed a number of players and mentors being punched along with one being kicked while on the ground.

Seandun Divisional chiefs confirmed that they are investigating the incident as a matter of urgency.

They said that they will not be making any comment until they have reviewed the footage of the match along with the report of match referee, Colm O’Flaherty.

However they said reports that the game had been abandoned following the incident were inaccurate and that the quarter-final was played to its conclusion.

The official board site today has the result of the game with St Vincents the victors by a point on a 1-12 to 2-8 scoreline.

The City Division board will discuss the issue at their next meeting which is on Wednesday night.

