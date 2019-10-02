Cork GAA chiefs ‘absolutely satisfied’ with Donal Óg Cusack appointment

Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy has strongly defended the appointment of Donal Óg Cusack as Cork minor hurling manager, insisting the All-Ireland winner was subjected to a rigorous appointment process.

Cusack was ratified on Tuesday night at a Board meeting in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, but not without reservations expressed by a delegate concerning for his public support of convicted paedophile, Tom Humphries.

The issue arose at a press briefing this morning at the stadium, with the Cloyne man stating: “I dealt with that at the time in a very public statement. Everything I had to say was said then, it is in the past, and I am very much focused on the future and Cork hurling."

Ms Kennedy, the County Board chair, then added: “Every question that should have been asked of Donal Óg in the appointments process was asked by the appointments committee. Both they and the Cork County Board are absolutely satisfied with all responses provided by Donal Óg.”

She said: “There was a headline this morning suggesting there was serious opposition at the Board (meeting last night) – three delegates raised concerns, and one of them was about the style of hurling – out of 150 in the room. Just to put that in perspective.”

When the point was argued that this was a public issue that merited the question, Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan interjected to say: “With respect, people can decide when to be public and when to be private.”

Added Ms Kennedy: “Particularly when all our managers are acting in a voluntary capacity in their roles. As a County Board, we are satisfied with Donal Og’s explanations to us and we are the people who are appointing him.”

Returning senior Cork manager Kieran Kingston admitted there was “an itch to scratch” for him in his return to the hurling hot seat.

“When I did leave I had good reasons for it. I didn’t rule out coming back at some stage (but) I didn’t think it would be so soon. When John (Meyler) decided to step down, such an opportunity arose. An approach came from the players, supported by people around this table. I still had that hunger, an itch I had to scratch again and I grabbed it with both hands.”

He admitted that winning a first senior All-Ireland with the county since 2005 was a massive challenge.

“We are starved of success. Since 1990, there’s been four All-Irelands, and next year will be fifteen years since we last won the senior. Everybody is starved of success and you see the focus now, trying to create a winning culture that puts Cork in a position to compete at the top table on an ongoing basis at all levels.

“We are not going to sit here and give any guarantees or promises but we will give a guarantee we will do everything in our power to ensure Cork is competing into the future.

“They say never go back and other things, but people still do them. I have a fierce passion for Cork hurling and this group of players. It’s an honour to lead and manage this group. I didn’t have to think too hard about it. I am realistic and results speak for themselves, and we are, based on those results, a mid-table team, so there’s a massive challenge.

“But there’s a huge passion to get us back to the holy grail. That passion never goes away.”