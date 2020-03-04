News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoimh boards join forces on three business roles

Cork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoimh boards join forces on three business roles
Kevin O’Donovan informed delegates that the executive had made “strenuous attempts in recent times to stop the separation of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Cork GAA".
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 03:52 PM

The Cork county board and the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board will jointly make three business-related appointments — the latest step in the coming together of the two bodies.

With the secondment of Michelle McAleer as Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium manager coming to an end following the completion of the stadium audit, the two boards have agreed to jointly fund three short-term positions in the “commercial, facilities, and accounting areas”. The respective roles will cover the workings of both Cork county board and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

This joint-up approach, as well as the future running and financing of both the stadium and county board, will be mapped out in the business plan currently being drawn up by business advisory firm BDO. The county board executive is hopeful of this business plan being delivered by early summer.

At the February meeting of the county board, secretary Kevin O’Donovan informed delegates that the executive had made “strenuous attempts in recent times to stop the separation of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Cork GAA". 

"We know it originated in Croke Park. They provided great support previously and continue to do so. That support is still there and it is bona fide.

“We would like the stadium to become more part of Cork GAA. And in view of that, we are in discussion with Croke Park and different fundraising partners to see if we can pull this whole thing together and put it on a sounder footing for the future.” 

O’Donovan said he did not see Páirc Uí Chaoimh debt as being separate to the county board’s 2019 losses totalling €560k.

“To me, it is Cork GAA; one big problem.” 

It was announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the board that talks have commenced between the Cork county board executive, the stadium board, supporters group Cairde Chorcaí, the financial advisory and planning sub-committee, and other independent persons, with regard to the rolling out of a “coordinated financing approach”.

This fundraising structure may be ready for unveiling at next month’s gathering of the board.

GAA Podcast: Seamus Moynihan, Kingdom royalty on obsession, Ó Sés, Clifford & those Kerry fans

More on this topic

Úna O'Connor, winner of 10 All-Irelands in a row, passes awayÚna O'Connor, winner of 10 All-Irelands in a row, passes away

Ballyhale and Borris-Ileigh share top honours as six clubs recognised on team of the yearBallyhale and Borris-Ileigh share top honours as six clubs recognised on team of the year

Keher calls for tighter pitch protocolsKeher calls for tighter pitch protocols

Tommy Walsh not sure about six-team Leinster SHCTommy Walsh not sure about six-team Leinster SHC

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Three of the best Wales trips to Twickenham – and three of the worstThree of the best Wales trips to Twickenham – and three of the worst

Vunipola available for Saracens despite England absence over coronavirus fearsVunipola available for Saracens despite England absence over coronavirus fears

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Removal of free GAA pass for Cork club delegates branded ‘very petty’Removal of free GAA pass for Cork club delegates branded ‘very petty’


Lifestyle

“Olé, Olé, Olé,” chanted the crowd (there were a few scowling hold-outs). “F***ing hell,” replied Healy. “This isn’t a Charlatans gig….Why are you all singing in Spanish?”The 1975 Live Review: Gen-Z rock stars light up 3Arena

When it comes to vino and veggie matches, these top drops are worth digging out, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Wining and dining: 7 wines to pair with vegetarian and vegan dishes this spring

The Scottish coastal hub is embracing its art, fine food and glorious history. Here’s how to enjoy them all, says Scarlet Sangster.8 ways to discover the arts and culture of ‘Silver City’ Aberdeen

From cancer to diabetes and even mild strokes, dentists assess much more than just your teeth and gums. Lisa Salmon finds out more.How your dentist can tell a lot more about your health than you think

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »