Cork GAA aiming to maintain group format, set to stream club matches live

By Larry Ryan
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 10:56 PM

The Cork club championships will still be run in a group format despite the contracted timeframe available this year, Cork GAA hopes.

With inter-county championships set to begin on the weekend of October 17th/18th this year, and clubs not allowed to commence playing until July 31, county boards have 11 weekends at most available to run their championships, depending on how the inter-county season is structured.

The restructure of each Cork grade was set to see three groups of four teams playing in a round-robin league system. At senior level, the colleges and divisions would play a knockout system to reach a preliminary quarter-final stage.

In a statement tonight, Cork GAA revealed the preference is to maintain the group phase. But no final decision will be made until the inter-county schedule is known.

The statement read: “At tonight’s meeting of the County Executive, consideration was given to County Championship formats for 2020.

“The preference remains for a group stage championship in line with the format approved by clubs last year, subject to the window available.

“With inter-county games games resuming on the weekend of October 17th / 18th, we await the programme of inter-county activity from the GAA’s CCCC later this month to allow us to maximise the period of club activity from July onwards.

“Therefore, there will be no final decision on formats until that point.”

The board also confirmed it plans to stream some matches live this season. Last year, Cork GAA worked with the Irish Examiner to stream several matches live via Facebook.

The statement added: “Meanwhile, a subgroup is examining the opportunities for the streaming of games to allow the greatest possible audience for the club programme and to facilitate those who are unable to attend.

“In the meantime, we thank all teams and club members for continuing to comply with government and GAA regulations.”


