Cork GAA admit Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch was 'unacceptable' and move upcoming fixture

The Cork Country Board have said the playing surface at Páirc Uí Chaoimh was "unacceptable" for yesterday's League double-header.

The Board have raised concerns over player safety and made the decision to move Cork's next home Hurling League game, against Clare on February 16, to Páirc Uí Rinn.

In the short-term, work will be done to bring the pitch to an acceptable standard, with the pitch being assessed each Monday to decide whether League games beyond February 16 can be hosted at the newly-redeveloped venue.

However, preliminary results from the Sports Turf Research Institute indicate that the pitch will ultimately need to be replaced later this year.

"The playing surface at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for last weekend’s Allianz Leagues games was unacceptable," said a statement on behalf of the board and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"The heavy pitch-side traffic, associated with the construction works for the new stadium build, has had a detrimental effect on the pitch.

"As was evident yesterday, in winter conditions, the surface is likely to cut up badly. However, as weather improves the grass roots will develop and playability will improve dramatically.

"The stadium team have engaged the Sports Turf Research Institute, who are international pitch specialists, to advise on the best way forward.

"Their preliminary results suggest a pitch replacement, later this year, will be required.

"In the short term, we will continue to use best endeavours to ensure the surface is kept to an acceptable standard.

"Our primary concern is player safety, and if an acceptable standard cannot be achieved we will not risk player injury by fixing games in the stadium.

"The Cork v Clare Allianz Hurling League game scheduled for February 16th will now be played at Páirc Uí Rinn.

"Thereafter, we will assess the pitch each Monday, in advance of the upcoming Allianz League games, and advise CCCC [the Central Competitions Control Committee] accordingly."

Former Waterford All-Star Ken McGrath called the surface "dangerous" and "not suitable for any sport", while ex-Cork goalkeeper Dónal Óg Cusack called for no more games to be played there until the pitch is in a "playable" condition.

The Cork venue has had issues with its new pitch ever since it opened after redevelopment 18 months ago. The area underneath the South Stand is worst affected, with players losing their footing on the disintegrating turf and the sliotar falling into the remaining divots during the second game, between the Cork and Wexford hurlers, yesterday.

Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna told the Irish Examiner in December the pitch would need "some fairly aggressive remedial work", although he said the winter weather may limit those efforts.

However, a subsequent statement from the board of directors of Páirc Uí Chaoimh said the work would "be completed ahead of the commencement of the Allianz Leagues" to "ensure it will be capable of hosting games fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2019".

The next League games which currently remain scheduled for Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but could yet be switched, are the visits of the Meath footballers (February 23) and the Tipperary hurlers (March 3).

The final cost of the project is disputed. Cork GAA chair Tracey Kennedy told their annual convention in December the price stood at €86m. However, McKenna told the Irish Examiner the cost has risen closer to €110m after the GAA HQ took over the running of the stadium.