Cork forced into three late changes for Munster final

Cork have been forced into three late changes to their starting fifteen ahead of tomorrow’s Munster football final against champions Kerry (7pm).

Centre back, Thomas Clancy (Fermoy) has been ruled out, as have wing forwards Eoghan McSweeney and John O’Rourke.

Clonakilty’s Sean White comes in at No 6, while Kevin O’Driscoll and Stephen Sherlock come into a reshuffled attack.

Bandon’s Peter Murphy and Paul Walsh from Kanturk have been added to the replacements.

A statement from Cork GAA Friday put the reshuffle down to a number of “late injuries”.

Manager Ronan McCarthy reported last week that their only concern at that stage was O’Rourke’s hamstring strain, which they “had to mind”.

Despite the losses of O’Rourke and Knocknagree’s McSweeney, Michael Hurley and Luke Connolly are kept in reserve.

Gavin White, of county champions Dr Crokes, will skipper Kerry in Saturday’s decider.

The Kingdom hand championship debuts to four players – keeper Shane Ryan, Dingle’s Tom O’Sullivan, and forwards Dara Moynihan and Diarmuid O’Connor.