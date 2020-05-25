Cork footballers go the distance for Pieta House

The Cork's senior football squad will undertake a fundraiser for Pieta House on Saturday.

Players will run a total of 432km which equates to the distance through each of the 24 clubs involved in the set-up.

Cork's Ian Maguire said: “It was inspiring and heart warming to see the nation wide support for Pieta in absence of their main fundraiser Darkness Into Light, but we the Cork footballers recognise that we can not rely on one event to fund such an essential service.

We plan to show our solidarity with Pieta by running the required distance between the various clubs involved in our set-up. We plan quite literally to club together and share the burden of 430km between our clubs and each player to run 10kms on May 30th. This is fantastic cause and please come out and support us.”

Cork boss Ronan McCarthy added: “It has been heartening to see over the last number of weeks and months so many clubs around the country making such massive efforts to support this outstanding organisation.

Pieta is there for all in the community at any time that you need support and we want to acknowledge and support their wonderful work by making this effort to raise money for them."

The fundraising campaign has been launched via a Go Fund Me page, which you can find via “Cork Club Together 4 Pieta” on social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. They will also have auctions throughout the week so keep an eye on the social media pages.

Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/corkclubtogether4pieta