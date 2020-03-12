Cork footballer Deane out of action until July

Influential Cork footballer Ruairi Deane faces a spell on the sidelines having undergone surgery on a hamstring injury, according to reports.

According to the42.ie, the Bantry Blues man picked up the injury in training ahead of Cork’s Allianz League win over Derry.

Deane didn’t feature in that game, having played in Cork’s previous four wins in Allianz League Division 3.

The severity of the injury meant it required surgery in London, the report adds.

Deane is expected to be out of action for at least four months.

That would keep him out of Cork’s Munster Championship campaign, should that go ahead amid the coronavirus scare.