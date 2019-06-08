News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork cruise past troubled Waterford to win by 13 points

Shane Kingston of Cork is tackled by Shane McNulty of Waterford during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Cork and Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Saturday, June 08, 2019 - 09:15 PM

Cork 2-30 - 2-17 Waterford

Cork cruised past troubled Waterford in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, eventually winning by 13 points. Waterford began with the breeze but Cork led early thanks to a third-minute Patrick Horgan goal and some fine point-taking. Waterford rallied with Stephen Bennett’s frees making it 1-3 to 0-3 on ten minutes.

Bennett kept Waterford in touch while Cork had more scorers from play, leading 1-5 to 0-7 20 minutes in. Stephen Bennett wasted a good goal chance on 24 minutes that could have galvanised Waterford; as it was Cork maintained that one-goal gap, and missed a gaping goal chance of their own through Seamus Harnedy on 28 minutes.

The goal that was threatening arrived two minutes later through Alan Cadogan after good work by Bill Cooper; when the latter and Mark Coleman added points it was 2-11 to 0-11 at the break. Waterford hit 1-1 on the resumption, Stephen Bennett hitting the goal, but Cork had five points in a row to restore their advantage, 2-17 to 1-12, by the 45th minute.

Shane Bennett had his side’s second goal, however, on 50 minutes - 2-18 to 2-14 as the lights came on in the stadium. Harnedy (two), Cadogan and sub Shane Kingston stretched Cork’s lead again, however, and it was an eight-point game turning into the final ten minutes. Cork finished with a flourish of points to end the game 2-30 to 2-17.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-9 frees)(1-10); A. Cadogan (1-2); D. Fitzgibbon, S. Harnedy, S. Kingston (0-3 each); M. Coleman, T. O’Mahony (0-2 each); C. Lehane, D. Kearney, M. Ellis, L. Meade, B. Cooper (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (0-7 frees)(1-8); Shane Bennett (1-2); J. Prendergast, P. Hogan (0-2 each); C. Lyons, J. Barron, A Gleeson (sl) (0-1 each).

CORK:

A. Nash, S. O’Donoghue, E. Cadogan, N. O’Leary, R. Downey, M. Ellis, M. Coleman, B. Cooper, D. Fitzgibbon, D. Kearney, S. Harnedy, L. Meade, A. Cadogan, P. Horgan, A. Walsh.

Subs: S. Kingston for Walsh (41); C. Lehane for Kearney (46); C. Joyce for Downey (55); R. O’Flynn for Meade (65); T. O’Mahony for Cooper (68).

WATERFORD:

B. Nolan, S. McNulty, C. Prunty, D. Lyons, C. Lyons, T. de Burca, C. Gleeson, J. Barron, M. Kearney, Shane Bennett, B. O’Halloran, J. Prendergast, T. Ryan, Stephen Bennett, P. Hogan.

Subs: S. Roche for Kearney (HT); A. Gleeson for Ryan (46); C. Roche for O’Halloran (53); S. Fives for D. Lyons (55); M. Walsh for Prendergast (64).

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).

More on this topic

Cork minors still in the hunt for place in final after Waterford victory

A look at last year’s video should head off any Cork complacency

Bank of positivity ensured Cork didn't dip into the red after Tipp loss

Robbie O'Flynn ‘It’s a Cork thing. We perform when our backs are to the wall’

TOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

The best moments from day 13 at the French Open

Hero's welcome for Katie Taylor as thousands turn out for Bray homecoming

The Declan Bogue Interview: ‘We plan to make it a parish feeling in the city’

UL Video series: It's time Ireland recognised the artistic and cultural merit of hurley makers like Willie Bulfin


Lifestyle

World Ocean Day: How to see coral reefs without contributing to their decline

Camino: The trip of a lifetime

Lethal weapons that are pick of the bunch

Something to suit all budgets and tastes in Limerick

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »