Cork county championships look set to begin with group format

The Cork county championships look set to begin with the group format - three groups of four - approved by clubs last year.

The Cork County Board executive last night expressed their preference to roll out this group format during the 11-week club window handed down by Croke Park.

The Cork County Board will not make a final decision on how their county championships are structured until Croke Park publishes a master fixture schedule for the 2020 inter-county championships.

Inter-county activity will resume no earlier than October 17, but if neither Cork team is involved on this weekend, then the county board may seek to extend their club championships beyond the October 11 deadline outlined in the GAA's return to action roadmap.

A Cork GAA subgroup is examining the concept of streaming club games to allow the greatest possible audience for the club programme and to facilitate those who are unable to attend. No decision was taken on whether any games streamed would be pay-per-view.