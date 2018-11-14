Cork County Board proposes transfer rule changes

By Denis Hurley

The Cork County Board will put four motions relating to its own inter-club transfer by-laws before next month’s annual convention.

At last night’s county board meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, secretary Frank Murphy outlined the motions which are to be proposed, based on a debate at the September meeting.

It is suggested that the use of the phrase “family residence” in the by-laws be changed to “permanent residence”, as defined under general rule, while delegates will also vote on reducing the current 96-week ‘sitting out’ period to 48 weeks, which is currently the case for players under the age of 16.

In addition, the current by-law regarding a “relevant connection” is to be tested, with a proposal that a player be allowed to transfer to the first club of his father.

As well as this, there is a current by-law which exists in the city division only, where a player from a senior, premier intermediate or intermediate club can transfer to any junior club in the division, with the permission of the club they are leaving. The board is to propose that this practice be extended to all eight Cork divisions.

All of the motions will be voted upon separately and will need a 60% majority to pass.

The appointment of Kevin O’Donovan as the new county secretary, replacing the retiring Murphy, was unanimously confirmed. With O’Donovan currently the vice-chairman, that role will be up for election, with nominations open until Friday. Among the candidates for that role are Marc Sheehan (Glanworth), Noel O’Callaghan (Clonakilty), and outgoing PRO Donal Leahy (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh).

Sheehan’s candidacy means he is not seeking re-election as Cork’s Munster Council delegate, with clubs allowed to make nominations for the position before Friday at noon.

The candidates for PRO are Cian O’Brien (Glen Rovers/St Nicholas), Joseph Blake (Adrigole) and Francis Kenneally (Kanturk).

With no other candidates, Richard Murphy (Lyre) has been elected unopposed as the next Irish and cultural officer.

The board are hoping to play the county premier U21 hurling final no later than December 9, which means that some clubs may be asked to play on a Wednesday night.

As part of the strategic review, it is proposed to realign the current Rebel Óg East region, with some clubs remaining in the ‘new’ East and others joining the newly created Mid section.