News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork county board limited Páirc Uí Chaoimh training sessions

Cork county board limited Páirc Uí Chaoimh training sessions
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 08:34 PM

The Cork senior teams are being limited to one training session a week on the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch — and only on the week of league games.

Cork County Board secretary Kevin O’Donovan has said the new surface is still “vulnerable” and so, for the moment, neither Cork senior team is permitted to train on the pitch on weeks when they do not have a league fixture.

No other Cork teams are currently being allowed to use the new pitch for training.

The Cork senior footballers, ahead of Sunday’s visit of Down in round three of the Allianz League, trained on the pitch on Tuesday evening.

“The pitch is still vulnerable, it is still a new pitch, and we are in the month of February, so it is not going to be carte blanche. The senior teams get access once a week, on the week of league games. Underage activities and so on are precluded at the moment,” said O’Donovan.

“We have a guarantee on that pitch, signed with SIS Pitches, who did the pitch [reconstruction]. Therefore, when we are asking people to step off the pitch at certain periods and we are restricting activity, we are doing so for good reason.

“The pitch was a big success over the past few weekends, and I thank everyone who made that possible. It hasn’t come cheap, everyone knows that, but it is the first time it is on a sound footing so we can [now] schedule more events.

As you saw with the ladies football and camogie, we are open for business.

O’Donovan admitted there have been problems with the scoreboards which must be remedied. A large scoreboard was rented for the Cork-Offaly Division 3 football game at the end of last month.

“We don’t have the money to splash around, but we understand [getting the scoreboards right] is another fundamental, the same as the pitch.”

More on this topic

Cork U20 boss Keith Ricken's simple approach: 'It’s about the three Gs — gear, grub and games'Cork U20 boss Keith Ricken's simple approach: 'It’s about the three Gs — gear, grub and games'

Cork county board to repay €1.2m for Páirc Uí Chaoimh ‘cash flow issue’Cork county board to repay €1.2m for Páirc Uí Chaoimh ‘cash flow issue’

Cork win on the road: ‘We were up for the fight and let our football do the talking’Cork win on the road: ‘We were up for the fight and let our football do the talking’

Justin McCarthy: Tipping around won’t do for CorkJustin McCarthy: Tipping around won’t do for Cork

TOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

DCU need penalties to win Collingwood Cup for first timeDCU need penalties to win Collingwood Cup for first time

Barcelona boss Setien not interested in Messi-Abidal spatBarcelona boss Setien not interested in Messi-Abidal spat

Gout fails to stop Mark Williams progressing in CheltenhamGout fails to stop Mark Williams progressing in Cheltenham

Ireland women thrive with unstructured approachIreland women thrive with unstructured approach


Lifestyle

They’re crab cakes made with tinned crab meat.Vietnamese crab cakes recipe

Meat-free, simply and you can serve it with whatever you fancy.Ragu recipe with tomato, lentil and aubergine

Stevo Timothy’s Farmer Michael is a popular character, but he also sparks snobbery from the comedy community, and praise from those who don’t ‘get’ that his views might not be real, writes Ed PowerStevo Timothy treading a fine line

Surrounded by forest and river, this fairy-tale property is one of the most exciting openings of the year, says Sarah Marshall.All you need to know about Arctic Bath – Sweden’s cold therapy spa hotel

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »