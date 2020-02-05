Cork county board limited Páirc Uí Chaoimh training sessions

The Cork senior teams are being limited to one training session a week on the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch — and only on the week of league games.

Cork County Board secretary Kevin O’Donovan has said the new surface is still “vulnerable” and so, for the moment, neither Cork senior team is permitted to train on the pitch on weeks when they do not have a league fixture.

No other Cork teams are currently being allowed to use the new pitch for training.

The Cork senior footballers, ahead of Sunday’s visit of Down in round three of the Allianz League, trained on the pitch on Tuesday evening.

“The pitch is still vulnerable, it is still a new pitch, and we are in the month of February, so it is not going to be carte blanche. The senior teams get access once a week, on the week of league games. Underage activities and so on are precluded at the moment,” said O’Donovan.

“We have a guarantee on that pitch, signed with SIS Pitches, who did the pitch [reconstruction]. Therefore, when we are asking people to step off the pitch at certain periods and we are restricting activity, we are doing so for good reason.

“The pitch was a big success over the past few weekends, and I thank everyone who made that possible. It hasn’t come cheap, everyone knows that, but it is the first time it is on a sound footing so we can [now] schedule more events.

As you saw with the ladies football and camogie, we are open for business.

O’Donovan admitted there have been problems with the scoreboards which must be remedied. A large scoreboard was rented for the Cork-Offaly Division 3 football game at the end of last month.

“We don’t have the money to splash around, but we understand [getting the scoreboards right] is another fundamental, the same as the pitch.”