Cork County Board investigating alleged physical interference incident

The Cork County Board are investigating an incident from last month’s Cork SHC game between Bishopstown and Newtownshandrum, where a Newtownshandrum supporter is alleged to have physically interfered with referee Cathal McAllister.

The game, which took place at Mournabbey on Friday, April 19, ended in a 1-14 to 1-13 come-from-behind victory for Bishopstown. 1-4 of Bishopstown’s 1-6 second-half total came from dead-ball efforts, with members of the Newtownshandrum management visibly annoyed at a number of McAllister’s second-half decisions, including the awarding of a 58th-minute penalty which enabled Bishopstown to get back on level terms.

After the game, McAllister was confronted as he left the field, with one Newtownshandrum supporter allegedly making contact with the referee. McAllister recorded the incident in his report.

A spokesperson for the Cork county board confirmed their Competitions Control Committee (CCC) has received McAllister’s report of the game and is dealing with matters outlined in the report.

In recent weeks, Carlow football manager Turlough O’Brien was hit with a 20-week suspension for “threatening conduct" towards Cork referee James Bermingham at the end of Carlow’s Division 3 round 6 league defeat to Laois in mid-March.

It remains to be seen, should the Cork CCC decide to impose sanctions, if they will be directed at the individual in question or the Newtownshandrum club.