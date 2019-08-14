Cork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan urges Cork patience

Cork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan has vowed there will be no “grandstand appointment” in the coming weeks to fill the vacant senior hurling manager’s post, insisting an “extensive process” will be undertaken to find John Meyler’s successor.

At last night’s Cork County Board meeting, O’Donovan called for patience to allow the executive put in place a new senior hurling manager, but also to establish a succession programme so that individuals involved with various Cork teams can rise through the ranks in the years ahead.

The Cork minor manager’s position is also up for review as John Considine’s term has elapsed. A group was last night established to fill the minor and senior jobs, although the size and make-up of this committee were not revealed.

“There is a huge opportunity now that a number of terms are up simultaneously. There are names being bandied about and we need to respect the people whose names are flying around. There has been no conversation of any kind with any possible candidate by the officers of this board,” O’Donovan stressed.

“It is easy to throw these names around but these people have to read that and go to work, as well.

“We can all make the grandstand appointment and walk away. That is not what this is. We expect there to be a little bit of frustration over the next month, people wondering are we sitting on our hands. The opposite will be the case but don’t expect to hear about it for a little while.

We ask for patience so that good long-term decisions can be made and succession planning can be built into the programme so that as time moves on people can work through the system, the same as a player, and can be recognised and promoted. It is a bit bigger than picking up the phone and ringing the next Cork manager.

The appointment of Cork GAA’s first ever high performance manager is “imminent”, it was revealed last night, with the individual likely to be unveiled in the coming week.

Supporters group Cairde Chorcaí will cover half of the high-performance manager’s wage.

“That is something we are very grateful for,” said chairperson Tracey Kennedy.

Added O’Donovan: “The high performance manager will not be involved in the selection of the candidate to become senior hurling manager but they will be involved in discussing backroom teams and discussing an overall strategic plan for all our teams.”

The laying of a new surface at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is ahead of schedule and is on course to be ready for Cork’s opening fixtures of the 2020 Allianz leagues.

“Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be seeded tomorrow, which is a little bit ahead of schedule. That is absolutely great news because every extra day is an extra day of growth. So the work is coming on very well. We are very happy with the contractors SIS pitches, who have really done a fantastic job. They are really aware of the urgency of getting the pitch up and running again,” Kennedy said.

As well as acknowledging the respective victories of the Cork U20 footballers, minor footballers, and Cork U20 hurlers, Kennedy was effusive in her praise of the county’s senior footballers despite their Super 8 campaign failing to produce a single victory.

It is worth noting the turnaround by our senior footballers this year and while it was maybe a bit disappointing to end on a loss to Roscommon, the journey those footballers and their management has been on this year has been phenomenal.

“Certainly, it is great to be looking ahead to 2020 with optimism and hope for our team. I don’t think we would have said we were in that position at the end of last year so it is absolutely fantastic and huge credit to all involved.”

Clubs were reminded the deadline to apply for Munster and Croke Park grants is August 31. Applications must be submitted to the Cork County Board office.