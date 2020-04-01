Cork clubs told lockdown extends to cutting pitches

GAA pitches in Cork will soon be ripe for silage bales as clubs in the county have been told not to mow their playing fields over the next fortnight.

Croke Park last week ordered the closure of all GAA grounds, and the Cork GAA executive has today informed their units that this lockdown extends to grass cutting.

If, as expected, the nationwide lockdown continues beyond Easter weekend, there will be many an overgrown pitch whenever GAA activity does resume.

"No activities should be undertaken at any club grounds between now and April 12th, (including grass cutting), apart from emergency situations," read the minutes of Tuesday's Cork county board executive video-conference meeting.

The various Cork football championships were due to throw-in this weekend, but as to when these competitions might now take place garnered little discussion among the executive on Tuesday.

“Planning in relation to competitions is of limited value in the present uncertain climate and will be subject to future decisions at national level. In the meantime, we are grateful to all members for their compliance with both government and GAA guidelines."

Work continues on the Cork GAA business plan, the drawing up of which is being overseen by business advisory firm BDO Eaton square.

The business plan will map out the future running and financing of both the stadium and county board.

At the February meeting of the county board, secretary Kevin O’Donovan informed delegates that the executive had made “strenuous attempts in recent times to stop the separation of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Cork GAA. We know it originated in Croke Park. They provided great support previously and continue to do so. That support is still there and it is bona fide.

We would like the stadium to become more part of Cork GAA.

Various other projects under the remit of the Cork GAA executive remain ongoing, including child protection compliance, and the enforcement of regulations for camps with regard to child protection, safety, and insurance.

An update on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh audit will be provided to the next executive meeting which takes place on April 14.