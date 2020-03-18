Cork club championship games postponed as Páirc Uí Chaoimh made available to HSE

The Cork County Board has this afternoon postponed all club championship games fixed for April and the first half of May.

The executive of the Cork county board spoke via video-conference on St Patrick’s Day where a decision was taken to follow in the steps of Dublin, Limerick, and Waterford, and suspend all club activity scheduled for next month.

2020 was to be the first year of Cork’s restructured club championship, with the old grading system of Senior, Premier Intermediate, and Intermediate, replaced by Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate A, and Lower Intermediate (hurling only).

But the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of their April club championship programme means Cork officials are facing a second restructure of their competitions later in the season.

First round championship games in both hurling and football were fixed across the four weekends in April and the opening fortnight in May. The statement released by the executive cited member safety as their primary reason for suspending all club games for the foreseeable future.

The statement also outlines how Páirc Uí Chaoimh is available to the HSE which is considering possible uses for the stadium. Croke Park is currently being utilised as a coronavirus testing site.

The statement in full read: “The Executive of Cork County Board met via video-conference on March 17th and, primarily with regard to the safety of our members and of the wider community, has decided to postpone the all first round games in the Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate A and Lower Intermediate Championships in both football and hurling, as well as the County stages of the U21 football competitions and the County Junior B & C competitions.

“These first round club championship games had been scheduled across the four weekends in April and the first two weekends in May, but are now postponed en bloc.

“All other games and activities, including those under the jurisdiction of Rebel Óg, remain suspended as per GAA directive and advice from the HSE / Department of Health. This will continue until we are directed otherwise.

“The scheduling and format of the County Championships for 2020 is now subject to review, in consultation with Munster Council, the National Competitions Control Committee and our Clubs.

“Club league regulations and completion dates will also be reviewed once a resumption of activities is confirmed.

“The offices at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be closed until such time as current restrictions are lifted. County Board staff will work remotely and are contactable by email or via the office phone as normal. The office phone (0214963311) has been diverted to a staff member’s phone and will be answered during office hours.

We can also confirm that Páirc Uí Chaoimh is now available to the HSE, who are considering possible uses for the stadium and we hereby wish to acknowledge the efforts that our club units have already undertaken in assisting local health services and in assisting vulnerable people in our communities at this difficult time.

“The County Board meeting scheduled for April 7th has been cancelled. The Executive and CCC will continue to meet regularly via video-conference and will provide a report to clubs by email after all meetings.

“Once again, we urge all our members to adhere to directives from the GAA, the HSE and the Department of Health during the current pandemic.”