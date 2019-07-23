Cork can draw on experience gained so far

Both management teams have named unchanged sides from their respective semi-final wins, but it’s fair to say that Cork probably have a greater idea of their strongest team, given they’ve had two meaningful championship games compared to Tipperary’s lone outing, which itself quickly descended into a non-contest.

Ger Millerick (injured) and Sean Twomey did not star Cork’s quarter-final victory against Limerick, but slotted in seamlessly for the semi-final triumph over Clare, while management know what role they have in mind for want Dáire Connery coming deep from his half-forward to serve as a third midfielder.

It will be interesting this evening to see if Tipperary manager Liam Cahill instructs a member of his half-back line to man-mark Connery, given Clare allowed him to roam free last time out. Cahill, perhaps, might be glad of having an extra defender to cover in front of Shane O’Regan and Brian Turnbull, Cork’s inside duo having hit 1-19 between them en route to this decider. Tipperary full-back Michael Purcell simply cannot allow O’Regan rule the skies to the extent that he did against Limerick and Clare.

Jake Morris is the forward who will require most watching at the other end of the field, with Conor Bowe and Billy Seymour proving an able support cast when running up 2-6 during the Premier’s 22-point hammering of Waterford.

The fact that this is not a knockout fixture does lessen the edge somewhat, but both teams will be keenly aware that the winners will avoid DJ Carey’s Kilkenny at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

There were two points between these sides at minor level, and that was after a replay. This will be just as close.

Verdict: Cork