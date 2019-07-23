News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork can draw on experience gained so far

Cork can draw on experience gained so far
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Both management teams have named unchanged sides from their respective semi-final wins, but it’s fair to say that Cork probably have a greater idea of their strongest team, given they’ve had two meaningful championship games compared to Tipperary’s lone outing, which itself quickly descended into a non-contest.

Cork can draw on experience gained so far

Ger Millerick (injured) and Sean Twomey did not star Cork’s quarter-final victory against Limerick, but slotted in seamlessly for the semi-final triumph over Clare, while management know what role they have in mind for want Dáire Connery coming deep from his half-forward to serve as a third midfielder.

It will be interesting this evening to see if Tipperary manager Liam Cahill instructs a member of his half-back line to man-mark Connery, given Clare allowed him to roam free last time out. Cahill, perhaps, might be glad of having an extra defender to cover in front of Shane O’Regan and Brian Turnbull, Cork’s inside duo having hit 1-19 between them en route to this decider. Tipperary full-back Michael Purcell simply cannot allow O’Regan rule the skies to the extent that he did against Limerick and Clare.

Jake Morris is the forward who will require most watching at the other end of the field, with Conor Bowe and Billy Seymour proving an able support cast when running up 2-6 during the Premier’s 22-point hammering of Waterford.

The fact that this is not a knockout fixture does lessen the edge somewhat, but both teams will be keenly aware that the winners will avoid DJ Carey’s Kilkenny at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

There were two points between these sides at minor level, and that was after a replay. This will be just as close.

Verdict: Cork

More on this topic

‘You grow up wanting to play for Kerry, not training for Kerry’‘You grow up wanting to play for Kerry, not training for Kerry’

Relentless marvel Cody an example to us all, says KielyRelentless marvel Cody an example to us all, says Kiely

Downey: The All-Ireland is what you’re judged onDowney: The All-Ireland is what you’re judged on

Morris ready to go ‘hell for leather’ for provincial crownMorris ready to go ‘hell for leather’ for provincial crown

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Geraint Thomas set to battle for supremacy in decisive stages of Tour de FranceGeraint Thomas set to battle for supremacy in decisive stages of Tour de France

Chelsea teenager excited by ‘perfect step’ as he agrees loan move to RB LeipzigChelsea teenager excited by ‘perfect step’ as he agrees loan move to RB Leipzig

Open winner Shane Lowry enjoys celebrations at Dublin pubOpen winner Shane Lowry enjoys celebrations at Dublin pub

'He’d have all the turf mould ate' - Shane Lowry's granny reveals his winning formula'He’d have all the turf mould ate' - Shane Lowry's granny reveals his winning formula


Lifestyle

Pollinators are busy feasting on a tempting selection of flowering plants, says Peter Dowdall.The hedgerows are alive with the sound of insects

Carol O’Callaghan previews Cork Craft Month, when exhibitions, workshops and retail opportunitiesAn insider's guide to Cork Craft Month's exciting exhibitions, shopping opportunities and workshops

With a plethora of culture and content releasing at an incessant rate, finding someone to have that cliched watercooler moment with is getting harder and harder. However, there’s a whole host of pop culture podcasts that do the heavy lifting/watching with you.Trawling through pop culture... so you don’t have to

An exhibition in Skibbereen pays tribute to late photographer Michael Minihane, writes Richard FitzpatrickMichael Minihane has been putting West Cork in the frame for decades

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »