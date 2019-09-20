News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork boss McCarthy not in favour of second-tier championship

Cork boss McCarthy not in favour of second-tier championship
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Friday, September 20, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy is opposed to the introduction of a second-tier football championship.

At next month’s Special Congress, delegates will vote on a proposal from Croke Park which, if passed, will confine Division 3 and 4 teams who fail to make their respective provincial final to a second-tier championship.

McCarthy, whose Cork side were relegated to Division 3 of the Allianz League earlier this year, does not agree with the attempt by top-brass to punish teams for their league standing. The Cork manager said he has already made his views known to the county board, the latter will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to back the motion on October 19.

“I personally wouldn’t be for [a second-tier championship], I wouldn’t support it,” McCarthy began.

“People might say, what else is he going to say given Cork are in Division 3. But if you leave Cork out of it and look at a team like Down, they will be in Division 3 for a second successive year next year and yet they ran Mayo extremely close at Páirc Esler in the qualifiers during the summer. Tipperary are in Division 3 next year and they got to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016. Derry is another good example as they were leading Tyrone by a point in the closing stages of their Ulster championship game, I do think these teams can improve very quickly so I wonder is it the right way to regulate the competition.

“There may be teams at the bottom of Division 4 who struggle and there are obviously a couple of teams at the top of Division 1 who are a small bit ahead of the other teams, but you go from the top of Division 3 to the middle of Division 1 and those games are generally competitive. To punish a team come championship for their performance in the league ... I wouldn’t support it. This is something the people in charge should think long and hard about because there are huge implications for teams, especially teams trying to make progress.”

It has yet to be decided whether the two teams who gain promotion from Division 3 next year will earn entry to the All-Ireland qualifiers at the expense of those two relegated from Division 2 or if the change is introduced.

If the motion to introduce an extra championship layer is carried at Special Congress, then Cork will have to make the Munster final next summer to remain involved in the race for Sam Maguire.

“I am against it anyway but I think a further comment that is fair to make is that you didn’t know when playing the league this year that your final standing could potentially impact on your championship standing in 2020.”

Cork’s backroom team for next season will include former Kerry coach and Kildare manager Cian O’Neill. McCarthy believes O’Neill coming on board as a coach just two months after he called time on his four-year term as Lilywhites boss is a “real statement of intent for Cork football”.

“Coming after a summer where you would say that things went in a better direction for us, it is obvious to people on the outside that there is a lot of talent and potential in the existing squad and, obviously, plenty of room for development with teams coming behind. I think it is a very attractive project and Cian didn’t need much persuasion, he was very interested.

“Delighted that he’s decided to come on board with us. He brings vast, vast experience. Tactically, technically, and every other way, he’ll add to us from a coaching point of view. Once the opportunity was there, it was one we had to grasp. I don’t think you let a person of Cian’s quality pass you by when he is available. It is a real statement of

intent for Cork and Cork football.”

The manager added: “I feel we have a really, really good group of players who are very hungry to move to the next level.

“Allied to Cian’s excellence as a coach, I thought it would be a really good combination and Cian saw that himself.”

More on this topic

Personal touch lured O’Connor to LilywhitesPersonal touch lured O’Connor to Lilywhites

English: Tweak system to help Munster championsEnglish: Tweak system to help Munster champions

Cluxton should get footballer of the year awardCluxton should get footballer of the year award

Tipperary's Jerome Cahill named U-20 Hurler of the YearTipperary's Jerome Cahill named U-20 Hurler of the Year


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Vunipola relives family memories ahead of England’s clash with TongaVunipola relives family memories ahead of England’s clash with Tonga

Rangers remember Ricksen on victorious night at IbroxRangers remember Ricksen on victorious night at Ibrox

European wake-up call as Wolves beaten at home by BragaEuropean wake-up call as Wolves beaten at home by Braga

Greenwood’s first goal gives Manchester United winning Europa League startGreenwood’s first goal gives Manchester United winning Europa League start


Lifestyle

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with Chris O’Dowd thinking he’s better than Cork people

So, I put a link to a short story up for my students the other day. The story was by Michael Morpurgo and I was delighted to find an online copy. It can be challenging when you are relying on non-paper texts to teach.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I love physical books and always will

Celebrated actress Siobhán McSweeney may have found fame starring in a TV series set at the other end of the country, but Cork is never far from her thoughts, writes Ciara McDonnellHome is where the art is for Derry Girls actress

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »