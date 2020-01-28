Cork board ‘absolutely thrilled’ with impressive new Páirc pitch

After months of work, the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch was reopened on Saturday with a historic double-header involving Cork and Westmeath in Ladies football followed by Cork and Offaly in the National football league.

Vice-chairman of the Cork GAA County Board Marc Sheehan said they are ‘absolutely thrilled with the end result’.

“We were all very proud, very pleased, and very relieved as well. It has been a year-long project.

"The works that were undertaken were extensive, there was precision planning involved. I think the product spoke for itself last Saturday evening.

“There was a significant full scope of works undertaken by a reputable firm.

"The works started on the second week in July and they were carried out right up to early last week in terms of final preparation and ensuring it was in pristine condition.

“So, what better way to restart the stadium’s activities than with the historic Ladies football game and there was a positive outcome there.

“It was a proud Cork red-letter day in terms of the Association. That will continue to be the way in terms of ladies football and camogie. And that is right and proper.”

The stadium is set for another double-header on Saturday evening.

“Cork play Waterford in the camogie league. And that is followed by Cork and Tipperary in the National hurling league.

"Again, they are two very significant games. We are very much looking forward to that as well.

“Páirc Uí Chaoimh goes to the heart of what we are about. It is our stadium, our home, and has been historically and will be.

"Ultimately, our core business is hurling, football, Ladies football and camogie.

“We need to get as many people as we can in there to promote the stadium for what it is, which is a hugely positive infrastructural development for the Association in the city, county, province and national level.

"And also as a commercial facility, that is a huge aspect. We have a very fine premium level and we want to continue to promote that.

“Overall, it was a good weekend. We are on the road again. We got out of the traps in Division 3 of the football against Offaly.

"We had a tough game against Waterford on Sunday in the hurling league. Our group in the hurling is very difficult.

"Every game is a game that has to be competed for.”

