Cork and Tipp unchanged for U20 final

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 11:48 PM

Cork and Tipperary have named unchanged teams for tomorrow’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final. Cork manager Denis Ring has kept faith with the same 15 which scored a 1-16 to 0-13 win over Kilkenny last time out.

Brian Roche, who missed the Munster final but came back in at centre-forward for the All-Ireland semi-final, keeps his place in attack, as does corner-forward Padraig Power, the Blarney youngster having not started any of Cork’s three Munster championship outings.

Ten of the Cork team named for tomorrow’s decider began the 2017 All-Ireland minor final defeat to Galway. Jake Morris, sprung from the bench late in last Sunday’s senior final and who clipped a point upon his introduction, is selected at centre-forward for the Tipp U20s.

Fellow senior panellist Jerome Cahill was at centre-forward in their All-Ireland semi-final win over Wexford but is listed at midfield here.

CORK:

G Collins (Ballinhassig); C O’Callaghan (Dromtarrife), J Keating (Kildorrery), E Roche (Bride Rovers); G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), R Downey (Glen Rovers); R Walsh (Kanturk ), T O’Connell (Midleton); S Twomey (Courcey Rovers), B Roche (Bride Rovers), D Connery (Na Piarsaigh); B Turnbull (Douglas), S O’Regan (Watergrasshill), P Power (Blarney).

Subs: I Butler (Kildorrery), R Sheehan (Mallow), J Copps (Ballyhea), C Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh), D Hanlon (Blarney), B Murphy (Castlelyons), S Kennefick (Glen Rovers), E Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), L O’Shea (Lisgoold).

TIPPERARY:

A Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); C McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg), E Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), C Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs); N Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle), P Cadell (JK Brackens), B O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill); C Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), J Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs); G O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), J Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), J Ryan (Arravale Rovers); A Ormond (JK Brackens), B Seymour (Kiladanagn), C Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy).

Subs: E Collins (Drom-Inch), M Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields), R Quirke (Toomevara), K Breen (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), D Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill), K O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs), J Fogarty (Moneygall), S Hayes (Kiladangan), C Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

