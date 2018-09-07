Home»Sport

Cork and Kilkenny name teams for All-Ireland Camogie Final

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 03:57 PM

Defending champions Cork are unchanged from their semi-final win over Tipperary ahead of Sunday's Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final against Kilkenny.

Kilkenny manager Ann Downey has brought Miriam Walsh in at left-corner-forward with Edwina Keane dropping to the bench.

Anna Farrell goes to midfield with Denise Gaule switching to left-wing-forward, while captain Shelly Farrell will operate at right-corner-forward.

It's the third year in a row that the two counties have contested the decider and Cork are aiming to lift the O'Duffy Cup for a record 28th time.

Kilkenny were most recently champions in 2016.


Related Articles

Rebel stalwart Amy O’Connor wise beyond her years

Shelly Farrell: Cats bent on revenge for 2017 heartbreak

Camogie bosses hoping for 20,000 fans as Cork and Kilkenny renew rivalry

Camogie boss Paudie Murray pleads for forward thinking

More in this Section

Giggs heaps praise on players as Wales open Nations League campaign in style

Football rumours from the media

Paul Pogba tries to focus on fitness but says transfer talk is inevitable

Andy Robertson talks up Eden Hazard ahead of Scotland’s clash with Belgium


Today's Stories

Six observations about the All-Ireland football final and all that flows from it

Is it time to conscript draft-dodging players into national service?

Richest sport may yet fall to its knees

Sergio Garcia will need true grit to justify surprise selection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 05, 2018

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 20
    • 29
    • 46
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »