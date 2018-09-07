Cork and Kilkenny name teams for All-Ireland Camogie Final

Defending champions Cork are unchanged from their semi-final win over Tipperary ahead of Sunday's Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final against Kilkenny.

Kilkenny manager Ann Downey has brought Miriam Walsh in at left-corner-forward with Edwina Keane dropping to the bench.

Anna Farrell goes to midfield with Denise Gaule switching to left-wing-forward, while captain Shelly Farrell will operate at right-corner-forward.

It's the third year in a row that the two counties have contested the decider and Cork are aiming to lift the O'Duffy Cup for a record 28th time.

Kilkenny were most recently champions in 2016.