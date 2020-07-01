Cork and Kerry's ladies footballers on collision course

Champions Dublin have been pitted with Waterford and Donegal in the round-robin phase of the revised 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

The draws were conducted in Portlaoise last night with the four-in-a-row chasing Sky Blues handed a spot in Group 3 of the pool stages.

Galway, the 2019 runners-up, have been drawn with last year’s intermediate winners Tipperary and Monaghan in Group 2, while 11-time senior champions Cork will battle it out with Munster rivals Kerry, and Ulster representatives Cavan, in Group 1.

Ulster sides Armagh and Tyrone have both been drawn together in Group 4, alongside Mayo.

The four teams topping their respective groups will progress straight through to the All-Ireland semi-finals, with the 1st team in Group 1 facing off against the Group 2 table-toppers, while the Group 3 winners will play the top team in Group 4.

Dublin, Galway, Cork and Mayo — the 2019 semi-finalists — were seeded for the senior draw.

In the intermediate championship, Westmeath will hope for a swift return to the senior ranks following relegation last year. The Lake County find themselves in an all-Leinster Group 2 alongside Longford and Louth, who were Junior Champions last year.

Meath, beaten Intermediate finalists in 2018 and 2019, will battle it out with Leitrim and Down in Group 3, while Group 1 is made up of Roscommon, beaten semi-finalists in 2019, and Leinster counties Offaly and Wexford.

With 13 teams involved in the Intermediate Championship, Group 4 is a group made up of four counties, namely Sligo, Clare, Kildare, and Laois.

The dates for the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships will be confirmed in due course.

SENIOR

Group 1: Cork, Cavan, Kerry.

Group 2: Galway, Tipperary, Monaghan.

Group 3: Dublin, Waterford, Donegal.

Group 4: Mayo, Armagh, Tyrone.

INTERMEDIATE

Group 1: Roscommon, Offaly, Wexford.

Group 2: Westmeath, Longford, Louth.

Group 3: Meath, Leitrim, Down.

Group 4: Sligo, Clare, Kildare, Laois.

JUNIOR

Group 1: Fermanagh, Carlow, Wicklow.

Group 2: Derry, Limerick, Antrim.





