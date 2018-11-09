Home»Sport

Cork and Galway reveal new jerseys for the 2019 season

Friday, November 09, 2018

O'Neills have revealed the new Cork jersey for the 2019 season.

The jersey is similar in design to a lot of the new O'Neill's kits and still has Chill Insurance as the main sponsor.

Earlier today, Galway revealed their 2019 jersey in Sydney ahead of their exhibition clash Down Under against Kilkenny.

Last week, Limerick also revealed their new O'Neills design. Unlike other counties, the All-Ireland champions have gone for a more traditional look as there will be no sponsors logo on the front of the shirt.


