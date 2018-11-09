Cork and Galway reveal new jerseys for the 2019 season

O'Neills have revealed the new Cork jersey for the 2019 season.
The jersey is similar in design to a lot of the new O'Neill's kits and still has Chill Insurance as the main sponsor.
Join the Rebellion.
New for 2019. New for @OfficialCorkGAA
Get yours here ➡️ https://t.co/jL6uXxaLCR pic.twitter.com/0PLG5fLx0K— O'Neills (@ONeills1918) November 9, 2018
Earlier today, Galway revealed their 2019 jersey in Sydney ahead of their exhibition clash Down Under against Kilkenny.
Last week, Limerick also revealed their new O'Neills design. Unlike other counties, the All-Ireland champions have gone for a more traditional look as there will be no sponsors logo on the front of the shirt.
Here it is folks. Introducing the Brand New 2019 Limerick GAA Jersey. It is now available to pre-order now.
https://t.co/SfNGgLCes4 pic.twitter.com/7NDXc8Vfn8— Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) November 2, 2018