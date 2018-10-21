Home»Sport

Cora Staunton scores 2-8 as Carnacon win Mayo title in style

Sunday, October 21, 2018 - 05:43 PM

By Ger Flanagan

Cora Staunton scored 2-8 as All-Ireland club champions Carnacon brought an end to a tumultuous three months for the club by hammering Knockmore 9-10 to 0-4 to win the Mayo ladies SFC for the 19th successive year.

The win comes just three months after GAA chiefs voted to dump them out of the championship under Rule 288 of the LGFA Official Guide after eight of their players left the Mayo panel. But after numerous appeals, Carnacon were eventually reinstated to the championship.

READ MORE: No way back with Mayo for Cora Staunton

A player of the match performance from Cora Staunton paved the way for Carnacon’s victory against a young Knockmore team, while three goals from Erina Flannery and an industrious display from the Dowling sisters, Amy and Louise, meant Carnacon strolled home.

Carnacon lined out without former All-Star Fiona McHale and Doireann Hughes, who were suspended after being shown red cards in last week’s semi-final victory over Moy Davitts. The four-week suspension rules them out of the Connacht final, due to take place on Sunday, November 4.

Cora Staunton in action against Knockmore’s Roisin Flynn Picture: David Farrell Photography


