Cora Staunton likens Mayo County Board actions to 'a witch-hunt' on Carnacon

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - 12:02 PM

Cora Staunton has likened to a "witch hunt" the Mayo County Board's actions against her club.

The County Board have appealed against Carnacon's reinstatement to the League and Championship.

They had expelled the All-Ireland champions after eight of their members walked away from the Mayo Senior panel citing "player welfare issues", and legendary forward Staunton was among those.

The 11-time All-Star said it is illogical to punish everyone connected with the club.

She said: "We were really surprised and disappointed at their stance, we just feel it's nearly a witch-hunt on the club.

"We're being penalised for making a choice, for stepping away from a county panel, and the whole club have been punished, their senior team has been punished.

"We have a panel of 28 players, there are girls as young as 10 and 12 not knowing what's happening.

"All the parents and everyone are very concerned, it's a very difficult time for the club."


GAALadies FootballCarnaconCora StauntonMayo

