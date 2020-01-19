Cooney's goals see Mary I dominate against 13-man LIT

Mary Immaculate 4-24 LIT 1-19

Mary Immaculate booked their place in the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final following a 4-24 to 1-19 win over Limerick Institute of Technology at the Mary I GAA Grounds.

The battle of the two Limerick sides never really got going as Mary I dominated the game even before LIT were reduced to 13 men.

Gary Cooney and Tim O’Mahony had two goals scored by the time Conor McCarthy was shown a straight red card by Cathal McAllister. Barry McDonagh was dismissed in first-half added time after receiving two yellow cards.

The teams were level twice in the opening five minutes, but Mary I hit 2-6 without reply to take complete control.

The goals coming in the 10th and 16th minutes with Cooney and O’Mahony finishing off superb team moves.

That procession continued as the half drew to a close with Cooney, Andrew Ormond and Colin O’Brien impressing for a Mary I side that led 2-13 to 0-7 at the break.

LIT improved in the second half, but that was largely down to Mary I taking the foot off the pedal. Robert Byrnes notched five points in the second half, while Billy Seymour kept going for the hour.

Ross Bonnar fired in their goal 13 minutes into the second half, but Cooney’s second goal and one from substitute Phillip Wall saw Mary I ease to a 14-point winning margin.

Scorers – Mary I: G Cooney 2-3, C O’Brien, A Ormond and C Bourke (4f) 0-4 each, T O’Mahony and P Wall 1-0 each, E McBride 0-3, D Ryan 0-2, S Ryan, E Cahill, J Gillane (1f) and D Peters 0-1 each.

Scorers – LIT: B Seymour 0-6 (3f), R Byrnes 0-5 (1f, 1s/l), R Bonnar 1-1, M Moloney 0-3, E Fitzpatrick 0-2, D O’Connell and B Fanning 0-1 each.

Mary I: J Gillane; D Prendergast, C Morgan, D Browne; D Lohan, D Peters, D Ryan; E McBride, E Cahill; C Bourke, T O’Mahony, S Ryan; G Cooney, A Ormond, C O’Brien.

Subs: J Lacey for Lohan (50), P Wall for Bourke (53), M O’Loughlin for O’Brien (57).

LIT: R Tucker; C McCarthy, D Moran, F Lordan; B Fanning, C Whelan, P Delaney; R Byrnes, M Moloney; R Doody, K Howard, B McDonagh; D O’Connell, R Bonnar, B Seymour.

Subs: E Fitzpatrick for Doody (h-t), I Murray for Bonnar (54), P O’Heney for Lordan (59).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).