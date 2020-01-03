News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cooney fears Kelly will give Borris inside track on Thomas’

Cooney fears Kelly will give Borris inside track on Thomas’
By Paul Keane
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 05:20 AM

Conor Cooney reckons Borris-Ileigh boss Johnny Kelly will have the inside track on St Thomas’ having coached with and against many of their players.

Cooney himself played for Kelly when the Portumna man was in charge of the Galway U-21s between 2013 and 2015, as did St Thomas’ colleagues Eanna Burke, Darragh Burke and Shane Cooney.

All of the quartet featured at some stage in All-Ireland U-21 semi-finals for Kelly while the two Burkes and Shane Cooney played in Galway’s 2015 All-Ireland intermediate final win over Cork when Kelly was on the line.

Kelly also has a deep knowledge of the Galway club scene having managed Portumna to All-Ireland success in 2009, all of which he will use against St Thomas’ in Sunday’s AIB All-Ireland club semi-final.

“He’d be well aware of the Galway scene,” said county star Cooney. “He would have had a lot of the lads at different stages in different teams. He’d know us well.”

Powerful forward Cooney, an All-Ireland winner with St Thomas’ in 2013 and with Galway in 2017, described Kelly as a ‘shrewd man’ who will be a ‘big plus for a very good Borris team’.

St Thomas’ are certain to be fully tuned in though after surviving a giant scare at this stage of last year’s All-Ireland series.

The back-to-back Galway champions required a point five minutes into stoppage time from defender David Sherry to shrug off underdogs Cushendall.

“We only won that semi-final by a point, it was a very competitive game,” said Cooney. “Some very competitive teams have come down from the north for these games but that has nothing to do with us this year, we’ve Borris-Ileigh and they’re Munster champions, beat a very good quality team in Ballygunner.”

St Thomas’ naturally fancy a return to the final after losing heavily to Ballyhale Shamrocks last March and if both teams win on Sunday it would be a re-run of 2019.

“Ballyhale were very good, I don’t want to sit here and make excuses or anything,” said Cooney. “Maybe we’d a couple of knocks, injuries, things like that certainly didn’t help. But Ballyhale were just a very good team on the day.”

The frustration kicked on into the summer for Cooney who injured his shoulder and missed out on the Tribesmen’s defeat to Dublin in the Leinster championship, ending their campaign.

I hurt my shoulder in the game against Wexford, tried to play on with it, probably wasn’t a great idea,” he said. “I never got back after that game (with the county team). It was just a matter of time with it, an AC joint. It’s 100 per cent now again.

Fintan Burke is also fit again for St Thomas’ after a rapid recovery from cruciate knee ligament damage suffered in that club final against Ballyhale.

“He played a big part for us when he came on in the county final,” said Cooney, who reckons the 22-year-old will join him in the Galway setup shortly. “I couldn’t speak highly enough of him, fantastic attitude.”

READ MORE

O’Neill’s hope to continue remarkable club journey

More on this topic

‘Boden warriors bonded at Conor McGregor’s gym‘Boden warriors bonded at Conor McGregor’s gym

O’Neill’s hope to continue remarkable club journeyO’Neill’s hope to continue remarkable club journey

Callanan: Young guns can fire Tipp in new year battlesCallanan: Young guns can fire Tipp in new year battles

Hurley goal blitz seals deal early in Rebel rompHurley goal blitz seals deal early in Rebel romp

GAAConor CooneyTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Rodgers delight as faith in Foxes pays rich rewardRodgers delight as faith in Foxes pays rich reward

Salah keeps Reds on course to end three decades of painSalah keeps Reds on course to end three decades of pain

Hurley goal blitz seals deal early in Rebel rompHurley goal blitz seals deal early in Rebel romp

Rooney pulls the strings on victorious Derby debutRooney pulls the strings on victorious Derby debut


Lifestyle

The National Library currently has an exhibition of incredible photographs from the War of Independence era, writes Marjorie Brennan.A window on troubled times of the War of Independence era

It's time for the dreaded New Year’s Resolutions. And this year it’s a bonus round of New Decade Resolutions.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: New Decade Resolutions to instil a growth mindset in students

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: The poor ‘Mam’ collapsed when she saw me, she didn’t realise how much I earn from private patients

In addition to a near-45-year-long career performing together, Penn and Teller are deeply serious scholars of magic’s history and technique, writes Brett Martin.Penn and Teller offer an alternative kind of magic

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »