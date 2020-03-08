Conor Whelan powers Galway to 15-point turnaround against Tipperary

GALWAY 3-21 - 3-13 TIPPERARY

Two second-half goals by Conor Whelan sent Galway to victory and in turn a Division 1 quarter-final date with Wexford next weekend.

Conor Whelan scores Galway's second goal despite the efforts of Padraic Maher and goalkeeper Brian Hogan at Pearse Stadium. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

On a difficult sod in a game impacted by a fierce westerly wind, Whelan struck in the 42nd and 57th minutes as Galway made the better of the weather advantage. Whelan’s second goal was a fantastic individual effort and with that score, the home side went ahead for the first time.

Cathal Mannion’s 65th-minute goal saw Galway go seven points up and the remainder was processional as Tipperary began to think about their warm-weather training trip to Spain tomorrow.

Watched by a 5,750 crowd in Pearse Stadium, Tipperary were slightly flattered by their 3-7 to 0-9 half-time lead. Sure, they had the breeze blowing into the city end but it wasn’t until they hit Galway for 1-3 between the 31st and 35th minutes that they really took advantage of it.

Before that, John McGrath had found the net twice and James Skehill denied him another. For the first green flag in the third minute, he easily rounded Paul Killeen after a long ball in from Alan Flynn. For the second in the 21st minute, he took advantage of a Jason Forde free that dropped short and from an acute angle beat James Skehill.

That second goal pushed Tipperary four ahead but up until that late first-half flurry that was as far as they went ahead of Galway, who were defying the elements thanks to Evan Niland’s fine free-taking.

By half-time, the Clarinbridge man had seven frees to his name, a few of them from distance. However, with one point each he and Brian Concannon were the only Galway scorers from play in the opening period.

Forde’s 35th-minute goal was a thing of beauty, Paudie Maher and Seamus Callanan combining before Cian Darcy delivered a perfect stick pass to the on-running Forde to finish.

Scorers for Galway: E. Niland (0-14, 13 frees); C. Whelan (2-0); B. Concannon (0-4); C. Mannion (1-0); J. Coen, C. Cooney, J. Flynn (sideline) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J. McGrath (2-1); J. Forde (1-5, 2 65s, 2 frees); C. Darcy (0-2); S. Callanan, R. Maher, Pádraic Maher, D. Quirke, M. Breen (0-1 each).

GALWAY: J. Skehill; D. Morrissey, G. McInerney, P. Killeen; P. Mannion (c), S. Cooney, F. Burke; J. Coen, A. Harte; C. Mannion, C. Whelan, E. Niland; C. Cooney, J. Flynn, B. Concannon.

Subs for Galway: S. Loftus for P. Killeen (26); A. Tuohy for S. Cooney (46); D. Burke for P. Mannion, N. Burke for J. Flynn (both 57); K. Cooney for B. Concannon (67).

TIPPERARY: B. Hogan; Paul Maher, B. Heffernan, R. Maher; S. Kennedy, Pádraic Maher, A. Flynn; N. McGrath, G. Browne; J. Forde, S. Callanan (c), D. Quirke; J. McGrath, J. O’Dwyer, C. Darcy.

Subs for Tipperary: S. O’Brien for Paul Maher, M. Breen for G. Browne (both 48); P. Flynn for J. O’Dwyer (57); D. McCormack for D. Quirke (59); J. Cahill for C. Darcy (69).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).

International Women's Day Special: Where is the media with women's sport?