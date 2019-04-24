Conor O’Shea among six cut from Horan's Mayo panel

Mayo manager James Horan has cut six players from his panel ahead of their Connacht championship opener in New York on May 5.

Among those released is Ryan O’Donoghue, the captain of Mayo’s U20 team which reached the 2018 All-Ireland final. The Belmullet man had been recovering from ankle surgery over the winter. His U20 teammates Cathal Horan from Kilmovee Shamrocks and Colm Moran from Westport have also been dropped. Breaffy’s Conor O’Shea, Ballintubber’s Jason Gibbons and O’Donoghue’s clubmate James Kelly are all gone too.

Of those six, only Moran and Gibbons featured in the league while O’Shea was togged for several games but never played.

Horan’s final championship panel is expected to consist of 35 players.

However there will also be a development panel who will also train with the senior team. Among the players set to be included in this additional panel are 2016 All-Ireland U21 winner Shairoze Akram from Ballaghaderreen and former League of Ireland goalkeeper Micheál Schlingermann from Kiltimagh. Also set to be part of the development panel are Westport duo Ben Doyle and Óisin McLaughlin and Ballina Stephenites’ Mikey Murray.

On the injury front four-time All Star defender Keith Higgins returned to training at the weekend after missing out on club championship action with Ballyhaunis with an ankle injury. Midfielder Séamus O’Shea has yet to return to full training from an ankle ligament injury. The Breaffy man is getting married this weekend. Tom Parsons continues to recover from his major knee injury picked up in last year’s Connacht championship defeat to Galway.